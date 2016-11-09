(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Nov 9 The business lobby may not agree
with President-elect Donald Trump's protectionist and
anti-immigration policies. But those disagreements "pale in
comparison to the large amount of agreement" between
pro-business groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the
incoming president, said Michael Carvin of Jones Day, a
prominent constitutional lawyer who has litigated against the
Affordable Care Act and other Obama administration initiatives.
Carvin and other legal experts told me Tuesday that
President Trump and a Republican Congress have a chance to roll
back federal agency prohibitions on mandatory arbitration
clauses, enact legislation to restrict private lawsuits and undo
laws already on the books, including Obamacare and Dodd-Frank
financial reform.
"We have an opportunity to change the course of actions that
have been barreling down on us," said Lisa Rickard, president of
the U.S. Chamber's Institute for Legal Reform. "We will try to
be really focused. This is not pie-in-the-sky time."
On Rickard's list of possibilities are laws to restrict
class actions and to require more transparency from trusts that
administer claims by asbestos victims. Those measures have
previously passed in the House of Representatives but have not
been adopted by the Senate.
Democrats still have enough votes in the Senate to
filibuster legislation. Many business groups would be thrilled,
for instance, if Congress abolished the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau, which was established in Dodd-Frank, but the
filibuster remains an obstacle unless the Senate changes its
rules.
President Trump would not need Congress, however, to reverse
Obama administration regulations disfavored by business groups,
including agency prohibitions on mandatory arbitration clauses
in consumer and employment contracts.
"His regulatory emphasis is in line with the Chamber of
Commerce view on energy, the environment and financial reform,"
Carvin said.
PRIORITIES STILL "UNCLEAR"
The National Association of Manufacturers, which is leading
challenges to Obama environmental and labor regulations, has
already begun a dialogue with Trump staff about why it believes
such regulation impedes manufacturing, according to Ross
Eisenberg, NAM's vice president of energy and resources policy,
and NAM general counsel Linda Kelly.
Kelly said that once he takes office, President Trump could
roll back the Obama rules at the heart of NAM legal challenges,
but the new administration's regulatory priorities are still "a
little unclear to us."
President Trump could also use his executive authority to
cripple Obamacare, according to another legal expert, without
legislation to repeal the ACA. Obama regulators used
administrative actions to fix implementation problems with the
original law, this expert said. President Trump's administration
could undo those regulatory fixes to undermine the law.
In addition, Trump could attempt to defang the CFPB by
removing its director, Richard Cordray.
Under Dodd-Frank, the CFPB director is appointed to a
five-year term, but the District of Columbia Circuit Court of
Appeals recently ruled the constitutionality of the agency
depends on the president's ability to fire the director at will.
That ruling may not hold up, but it's at least a temporary
rationale for the Trump administration to oust Cordray.
Unlike the last Republican president, George W. Bush, Trump
did not make legal reform a talking point in his campaign. As a
real estate developer and businessman, he made frequent use of
the court system. Even as a candidate, he threatened suits
against media groups, opponents and accusers. Trump's
litigiousness drew criticism from the American Tort Reform
Association last February.
ATRA spokesman Darren McKinney said groups like his don't
yet know Trump's views on issues like mandatory arbitration
provisions and restricting class actions. (As a candidate, Trump
was certainly critical of at least one class action, the fraud
case against him and Trump University by attendees, which is
scheduled for trial later this month.)
McKinney said, though, that he's confident President Trump
will appoint federal judges more like Justice Antonin Scalia
than Justice Sonia Sotomayor, an Obama appointee.
"That alone, to borrow his phrase, is yuge," McKinney said.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel. Editing by Alessandra Rafferty.)