By Howard Schneider
JACKSONVILLE, Fla, April 14 When U.S.
manufacturing employment peaked, Jimmy Carter was president,
inflation was 11 percent, and craftsmen at Frontier Contact
Lenses made the company's products one at a time on
diamond-tipped lathes.
As presidential candidates promise to reclaim jobs lost in
the intervening decades, they might want to visit the company
now. Bought by Johnson & Johnson in 1981, the fully
automated factory allows four workers to produce in a 12-hour
shift what more labor-intensive methods produced in a year. The
Jacksonville plant and one in Ireland make 4 billion soft
contacts a year, and between the robots and lasers and computer
algorithms no worker touches the product from the start of the
process through final packaging.
"I don't think you could even make 4 billion lenses" using
the old method, said David Turner, vice president of research
and development for Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. "You'd
need a guy with a lathe in every town."
Since peaking at 19.5 million in 1979, the number of U.S.
manufacturing jobs has fallen 37 percent to around 12.2 million
as of March, or just over 10 percent of the private sector
workforce. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1WqpioK)
That may be as good as it gets. Despite the promises made on
the campaign trail by Republican frontrunner Donald Trump and
other candidates, the next president will find it hard to raise
manufacturing's share of a U.S. labor force that keeps shifting
towards services.
While much of the jobs debate has centered on trade pacts
that Democrats and Republicans have backed over the last quarter
century, both successful and struggling companies and sectors
offer evidence of long-term trends that neither sharp trade
negotiators nor aggressive political leaders can easily reverse.
Even critics of trade deals acknowledge that labor intensive
industries, such as textiles, which once employed hundreds of
thousands of less-skilled workers, are probably gone for good.
Technology continues to diminish the share of labor in
production and its spread around the world has made other
nations - notably China, but also Korea, Brazil, Mexico and
former Soviet bloc countries - competitive both as exporters and
in their own markets. Investment worldwide is drifting steadily
towards services, according to the United Nations Conference on
Trade and Development, and Americans are spending relatively
less of their income on manufactured goods.
A Reuters analysis of federal data for 1,267 categories of
goods shows that the United States has been running a trade
deficit in more than 500 of them since at least 1992 - before
the North American Free Trade Agreement came into force or China
joined the World Trade Organization, events often cited as
turning points for U.S. manufacturing.
Since the 2007-2009 recession manufacturing has added about
800,000 jobs, but that has lagged overall job growth. As a
result manufacturing's share of private employment has continued
to fall, from about 11 percent since the recession ended.
"The move towards a more global market hurts the marginal,
low-skilled worker, but it was inevitable and you cannot roll it
back," said Brookings Institution senior fellow Barry Bosworth.
At CareerSource Northeast Florida, a job development group,
President Bruce Ferguson, Jr. said by necessity he focused on
finding a "path" for entry level service sector employees to
move up a career ladder, because services are where the growth
is.
"The raw (manufacturing) numbers don't look anything like
the service sector and they never will," he said.
VOTER ANGST AND PROMISES
A majority of 6,500 Americans surveyed in March as part of
Reuters/Ipsos 2016 campaign polling acknowledged that free trade
brings lower prices, but also saw it as a drag on wages and jobs
and an "important" issue for the next president to confront.
Tapping such concerns, Trump has promised punitive tariffs
to "bring back" jobs for those left behind in the current
recovery, particularly the roughly two thirds of Americans
without a college degree.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton switched gears as
a candidate to oppose a major Pacific trade deal and promises
billions in public support for manufacturing. Her Democratic
rival Bernie Sanders calls for worker protection against what he
considers unfair trade, while Republican Ted Cruz has focused on
trimming government red tape.
However, playing tough on trade carries some risks
and there are limits to what trade talks and
tariffs can accomplish. The U.S. steel industry is a case in
point.
The American Iron and Steel Institute estimates around
12,000 jobs were lost to a recent jump in imports, mainly from
China. It reckons those jobs could be recovered with steps, such
as the anti-dumping duties imposed by Washington late last year.
That pales, however, in comparison with more than 200,000
jobs that the sector has lost since the early 1980s, some
because of imports, but some because the amount of labor needed
to produce a ton of steel has fallen from 10 hours to less than
two.
"There has been a short term loss that is definitely
attributable to imports, while a longer term trend reflects
technological innovation," said Kevin Dempsey, the institute's
senior vice president.
Such dynamic is not limited to old industries like steel.
Florida is home to successful manufacturers big and small in
a wide range of sectors, which export nearly half of their
output - double the national average. Yet, as is the case
nationally, the share of jobs available to those with a high
school degree has been shrinking since 2000, according to
federal data, and wages have been stagnant.
Johnson & Johnson Vision Care's recent approval of a $300
million expansion, which added some 100 jobs, cements the
company's U.S. presence, but also shows how technology and
innovation reshape the landscape.
The company's local workforce has risen to around 1,700, but
about 60 percent of that are white collar and non-manufacturing
jobs - from research positions for PhD scientists to those in
sales and a highly automated shipping operation.
Florida development officials say the trend is clear:
manufacturers keep cutting the labor content of their products
and each round of investment tends to drive up the skill levels
that workers need.
That may benefit the state's economy, but acts as a reality
check for workers who hope that the November 8 presidential vote
can reverse decades-old trends.
"How do you evaluate a company that says we will spend a lot
of money and make the workforce more qualified but not create
many jobs?" said Aaron Bowman, senior vice president for
business development at JAXUSA Partnership, a regional economic
development agency and division of the local chamber of
commerce. "Over time you see more projects that bring in fewer
jobs but a bigger bang."
