By David Randall
| NEW YORK, June 3
NEW YORK, June 3 The U.S. presidential election
will spark heightened stock market volatility in the second half
of the year, said Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at
Federated Investors, which manages $369.7 billion in assets.
The Nov. 8 election will be "the most significant in our
lifetimes", Orlando told Reuters in an interview late on
Thursday.
Orlando said he had been reducing stock exposure and raising
cash in his portfolio because "the market has not been focused
on the instability of the election at all."
"We think the election will become a much bigger deal
shortly, but the market has been ignoring it for now," he said.
He has been increasing his exposure to healthcare, telecom and
utility stocks that offer solid dividends and offer a "nice
place to hide," he said.
Orlando said it was "too hard to model" how the economy and
stock market would react to a win by either Republican Donald
Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton.
While Trump's stated plans to cut international trade
"absolutely concern me," Orlando said he believed that Trump
would move to the center if elected.
Clinton has not demonstrated whether she would govern as a
moderate or a progressive, making it difficult to forecast
whether she would significantly raise taxes, he said. "I don't
know which Hillary to model from a fiscal standpoint."
He predicted the party that wins the presidency will also
win the U.S. Senate, and if Trump is "crushed" in the election,
the Republican Party will also lose its hold on the U.S. House
of Representatives.
Orlando also predicted the next president will likely name a
replacement for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen when her term
ends in January 2018 and nominate at least three Supreme Court
justices.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index is up nearly 3 percent for
the year through Thursday, and is trading approximately 1.2
percent below the record high it reached in May of last year.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Howard Goller)