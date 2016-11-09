WASHINGTON Nov 9 Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said repealing the Obamacare health insurance system is a "pretty high item on our agenda" for the new Congress that was elected on Tuesday, calling it the "single worst piece of legislation" from the first two years of the Obama administration.

McConnell told reporters he would like to see bipartisan comprehensive tax reform, and that border security should also be high on the to-do list. He expects president-elect Donald Trump to send the Senate a Supreme Court nominee soon, and to review environmental regulations put in place by Obama, including on coal.

