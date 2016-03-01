By David Randall and Jessica Toonkel
| NEW YORK, March 1
NEW YORK, March 1 Republican frontrunner Donald
Trump has upended the presidential primaries this year by
relying heavily on free air time and Twitter at the expense of
local-ad buying, throwing into question estimates that the
November presidential election could translate into $6 billion
spent on TV advertising.
Now, with no Trump TV ads scheduled going into the 11-state
Super Tuesday primaries, some investors and analysts are growing
increasingly concerned that Trump could continue with an
advertising-light strategy built on bruising debate performances
and large rallies - often shown on cable TV - even if he wins
the Republican Party nomination.
"For the broadcast industry, which has pinned its 2016 on
local TV ad spend, you have to believe that someone who is
pretty amazing at leveraging the power of social media would be
a real problem for television," said media analyst Rich
Greenfield with New York-based equity firm BTIG Research. "I
think Trump elevates that to a whole new level."
So far, some $10-million has been spent on advertising for
Donald Trump, compared with $32 million for Hillary Clinton, $49
million for Marco Rubio, and almost $85 million for Jeb Bush,
according to data from Ad Age. Bush dropped out of the
Republican contest earlier this month after trailing badly.
"I would be worried if I was a broadcaster if Trump won,"
said media industry analyst Michael Nathanson with
MoffettNathanson Research.
Trump's decision to steer clear of political action
committees and use most of his own money makes it hard to assume
that he will act like a traditional candidate, he said.
The concern over Trump's impact comes at a time when shares
of many broadcasters who were counting on a strong political
advertising market are hurting. So far this year, shares of
Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc are down 23.9 percent,
Gray Television Inc's stock has fallen 29.2 percent, and
shares of E.W. Scripps Co, which Wells Fargo analyst
Marci Ryvicker had previously pegged as one of the most likely
to benefit from political spending, are down 9.2 percent. Wells
cut its outlook for Scripps on Monday.
"It's just not looking like the kind of environment that we
were counting on," said one prominent small-cap fund manager who
says he has been selling shares of E.W. Scripps because of
Trump's candidacy. He did not want to give his name because his
trades are not yet public.
STILL EARLY
Broadcasters, like all media companies, have also been hurt
by the growing trend of consumers canceling their cable
subscriptions, a practice known as "cord cutting," not to
mention an economy that has been less than robust.
To be sure, some analysts caution that it is still
relatively early in the election cycle, and that Trump will
likely pivot to a more advertising-heavy campaign should he
become the Republican nominee, especially as he is likely to
face a battery of TV ad attacks from Clinton, who is widely
expected to be the Democrat candidate.
Any pullback in spending on Trump's part will likely be
offset by spending to influence votes at state and local level
on various measures that will be on the November ballot, as well
as ad buys for other Congressional elections, said Tracy Young,
an analyst at Evercore. The death earlier this month of Supreme
Court Justice Antonin Scalia has made the key Senate races more
important as the next Senate is likely to play a key role in who
his successor will be.
If New York businessman Michael Bloomberg or another
prominent figure decides to stand as an independent or
third-party candidate it could also drive total political
spending higher. Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New
York City, has told his aides to draw up plans for an
independent campaign for the U.S. presidency and has indicated
he would be willing to spend at least $1 billion of his own
money, a source familiar with the situation said last month.
A total $3.8 billion was spent on all political TV
advertising in 2012, the last presidential election year,
according to research firm Kantar Media CMAG. Of that total,
spending by the Obama and Romney campaigns and related advocacy
groups was only $953 million.
"We view the political season as a bonus we get every two
years," said Salvatore Muoio, whose firm, New York-based S Muoio
& Co LLC, invests in a number of local broadcasters such as
Tegna, Nextar and Media General, and is still
bullish on the sector
Companies, meanwhile, are telling investors that they are
not worried. A Trump nomination would not be "a negative effect
because once it becomes a nationwide campaign post-convention,
money will need to be spent to win," Nexstar Broadcasting, which
expects to bring in $100 million from political spending this
cycle, told analysts on its earnings call last Wednesday. The
Democrats and Republicans both hold their conventions in late
July.
Nexstar owns, operates or provides programming to 104
television stations reaching 62 markets across the country,
including Florida, Texas, California and West Virginia.
Steven Marks, co-chief operating officer of Sinclair
Broadcast Group, which has 164 stations stretching from
Iowa to Ohio and Florida, told analysts Thursday that "I would
suspect that if he's the nominee, and this is just me thinking
out loud, the RNC (Republican National Committee) is going to
have no choice but to back him and the money will flow. The
prize is too big."
Still, little of that money will likely come from Trump's
campaign itself, said Steve Passwaiter, business development
lead at Kantar Media Intelligence.
"This guy is the king of earned media," Passwaiter said.
"When every tweet you send out is posted on 3 billion websites
you don't have to spend a whole heck of a lot of money."
(Reporting by David Randall and Jessica Toonkel. Ediitng by
Linda Stern and Martin Howell)