By Gabriel Stargardter
| NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico
NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico Nov 3 Glafiro Montemayor's
scrubland near the U.S. border may not look like much but within
a few years he hopes to transform it by building a giant new
bridge across the Rio Grande, setting his sights on billions of
dollars in U.S.-Mexico trade.
Hailing from a long line of Mexican customs brokers,
Montemayor bristles at U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump's
promise to build a wall between the two countries and his threat
to rip up the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a
treaty that has been good to Nuevo Laredo.
Montemayor believes Nuevo Laredo's border bridges are near
capacity and he wants to build another on his wiry,
mesquite-filled land that could eventually develop into a
bi-national free trade zone, luring investment and jobs.
"He (Trump) wants to build walls, and the bilateral
relationship requires that we build bridges," Montemayor said in
his air-conditioned office, surrounded by hunting trophies.
Like Montemayor, many in trade-dependent Nuevo Laredo fear
Trump's proposed policies could threaten the city's economic
future and they hope Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton wins
the Nov. 8 election.
Nonetheless, some fear Clinton, who was first lady when her
husband Bill signed NAFTA in 1993, may have absorbed some of the
anti-trade views espoused by Trump and her Democratic primary
campaign rival Bernie Sanders during a bruising campaign.
In particular, they fret about her public backtracking over
the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership, which is seen as a key
driver of future growth for the city.
TRADE CAPITAL
Trump calls NAFTA the worst trade deal ever signed by the
United States, claiming Mexico got all the benefits and it led
to U.S. firms shipping jobs south. He has vowed to renegotiate
the treaty, or possibly even scrap it.
Over $1.5 billion in trade crosses the U.S.-Mexico border
each day and few places rely as heavily on that commerce as
Nuevo Laredo, a feisty northeastern Mexican border city full of
factory workers and truckers, but also drug traffickers.
Every day, a 6-km (3.7-mile) line of trucks backs up into
Mexico, waiting to haul everything from tomatoes to fridge
freezers across the World Trade Bridge into Texas. Car parts,
agricultural products and plastics go the other way.
At least 40 percent of bilateral commerce flows across that
bridge and nearly 20 percent of Mexico's value-added tax, or
about $5 billion, is collected from the 12,500 trucks that cross
the frontier each day, the World Trade Bridge authority says.
The bridge, it adds, is now the second most lucrative U.S.
port after the Port of Long Beach in Los Angeles.
On a visit to the bridge itself, it is easy to understand
why Mexican drug cartels have fought vicious battles to control
the Nuevo Laredo crossing, turning the city into a hotbed of
teenage gunslingers and nervy soldiers.
Of the 6,500-odd trucks that enter the United States each
day, officials can only search 1,000 at most. Drugs move north
into the United States and guns and cash easily flow south.
Bootlegging has long been a way of life here. The former
Zetas cartel kingpin Miguel Trevino, aka Z-40, was born in Nuevo
Laredo, and Edgar Valdez, or La Barbie, a one-time associate of
jailed capo Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is a native of Laredo,
just across the river in Texas.
Those involved in legitimate cross-border trade clam up when
talk turns to drug smuggling, a scourge that Trump has used to
bash Mexico, and prefer to talk about lawful commerce.
SECURE BORDER
Since the September 11 attacks in 2001, when the United
States tightened its borders, Nuevo Laredo's business community
learned the hard way that security was the primary concern for
its northern neighbor.
"Those days were terrible. The borders were almost closed,"
said Carlos Martinez, a customs broker, radio host and academic.
But as a result of U.S. security concerns, he said trade
practices improved, with the development of efficient programs
like the Free and Secure Trade (FAST) scheme which allows
trusted importers to transit quickly across the border.
Ever since, the trend along the border has been for greater
integration and more streamlined borders, Martinez said.
For example, as of 2015, the Cross Border Xpress bridge
allows travelers to cross seamlessly between Tijuana airport and
San Diego. That same year, the first new rail bridge between
Mexico and the United States in over a century opened.
So, regardless of campaign politics, some here believe
Clinton is more committed to free trade than she has shown
publicly in this campaign and that even Trump will need to
protect bilateral trade if he wins.
Sean Doherty, a 35-year U.S. Customs and Border Protection
veteran, was involved in the development of the Customs-Trade
Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT), a supply chain program
with over 11,000 companies enrolled that helps expedite secure
cross-border commerce.
He said the program is one of many border schemes that both
the U.S. government and thousands of businesses had invested
heavily in to create and run.
"I think (Trump) would have a lot of push-back or blowback
if he tried to disband that type of a program," Doherty said.
"A lot of his rhetoric is just that, rhetoric. And if he
does happen to win, I think a lot of things that he's proposing
- he'll come back down to earth."
Miguel Conchas, president of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce,
is also dubious Trump could fulfill all his campaign promises.
Nonetheless, he said the Trump effect is already being felt
across the river in Texas.
The real estate mogul's ascent has helped push the peso
currency to record lows, hurting Laredo's retail and banking
businesses which rely on Mexican customers.
Alfredo Espinoza, who runs the World Trade Bridge trust in
Nuevo Laredo, is downcast about the election, and feels a more
protectionist era is imminent.
"We don't think Trump is going to win," he said, speaking in
his office overlooking a seemingly endless line of trucks.
"Nonetheless, Hillary ... won't open the U.S. market, she will
protect it. That scares us here in Mexico."
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Kieran Murray)