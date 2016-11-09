MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Deportations of undocumented
Mexican migrants in the United States may start rising when
president-elect Donald Trump takes office, but the process will
not begin soon, Mexico's deputy interior minister for migration
said on Wednesday.
Mexico also stands ready to lobby the U.S. Congress and use
all legal means possible to block Trump's plan for impounding
remittances so that Mexico ends up paying for his proposed wall
on the southern U.S. border, Humberto Roque Villanueva told
Reuters in an interview.
