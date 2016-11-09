MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Deportations of undocumented Mexican migrants in the United States may start rising when president-elect Donald Trump takes office, but the process will not begin soon, Mexico's deputy interior minister for migration said on Wednesday.

Mexico also stands ready to lobby the U.S. Congress and use all legal means possible to block Trump's plan for impounding remittances so that Mexico ends up paying for his proposed wall on the southern U.S. border, Humberto Roque Villanueva told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)