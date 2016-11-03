MEXICO CITY Nov 3 Mexico is readying a
contingency plan for an "adverse" election result in the United
States, said Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens, who has
previously stated that a victory for Donald Trump would hit his
country like a hurricane.
"If the adverse situation materializes it's foreseeable that
the Mexican authorities respond in some way. It's a contingency
plan that we're discussing with the finance ministry, we hope we
don't have to use it," Carstens told Milenio television late on
Wednesday.
Without naming Republican nominee Donald Trump, Carstens
said there was an "adverse" candidate for Mexico in the
election, which is due to be held on Nov. 8. He also noted there
could be market volatility following the vote, regardless of the
victor.
"Either way, we the authorities would need to adjust our
policy position if it's necessary," he added.
Carstens did not provide details of the contingency plan.
Trump's threats to tear up a trade deal with Mexico, build a
massive border wall and his attacks on U.S. companies investing
in the country have spooked investors, hurting the peso
currency.
On Sept. 30 Carstens likened a Trump win to a hurricane
hitting Mexico, and said a victory for Democratic candidate
Hillary Clinton would be better for the economy.
Senior officials from the Bank of Mexico as well as the
finance and economy ministries were holding discussions on
Wednesday about what impact the U.S. election could have, an
official said ahead of the talks, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Maintaining Mexican inflation close to its target rate would
be the central bank's "guiding principle" going forward,
Carstens said. The bank targets inflation of 3 percent with a
one percentage point tolerance zone on either side.
