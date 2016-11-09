MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday the country's government would not pay for a wall along the U.S. border promised by president-elect Donald Trump.

"Paying for a wall is not part of our vision," foreign minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu told local television.

As part of his campaign, Trump vowed that he would build a massive border wall and make Mexico pay for it.

Ruiz Massieu said that the government had maintained communication with Trump's campaign team ever since his visit to Mexico in August.

"There has been a fluid, daily communication with different members of the campaign," she said.

