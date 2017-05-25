By Justin Mitchell
| MISSOULA, Mont.
MISSOULA, Mont. May 25 A Democratic political
novice hopes to pull off a surprise victory in
Republican-leaning Montana on Thursday in a special
congressional race roiled on the eve of voting by allegations
that the Republican candidate physically assaulted a reporter.
Democrat Rob Quist, a banjo-playing folk singer and
first-time candidate, is facing off against Republican tech
executive Greg Gianforte in a tightening race for the U.S. House
of Representatives seat vacated when President Donald Trump
named Ryan Zinke as secretary of the interior.
Republicans have held Montana's lone House seat for two
decades and Gianforte was still favored in a state that Trump
won by more than 20 percentage points in the 2016 presidential
election.
However, the race was jolted on Wednesday when a political
correspondent for the U.S. edition of the Guardian newspaper
said in a Twitter post that Gianforte had "body slammed" him in
a confrontation at a campaign event in Bozeman in which the
reporter's eyeglasses were broken.
The incident, capping a campaign seen as a bellwether for
next year's mid-term congressional races, occurred as Guardian
correspondent Ben Jacobs was trying to ask Gianforte about
healthcare, according to an audio tape captured by Jacobs and
played on cable television.
Fox News Channel reporter Alicia Acuna, who said she and her
crew were in the room preparing to interview Gianforte, wrote
that she saw the candidate as he "grabbed Jacobs by the neck
with both hands and slammed him to the ground."
Acuna, her field producer and photographer then "watched in
disbelief as Gianforte began punching (Jacobs) as he moved to
top of the reporter," she wrote.
Gianforte's campaign did not deny Jacobs' allegation but
countered in its own statement that Jacobs provoked an
altercation by barging into the candidate's office, shoving a
recording device in the politician's face and "asking badgering
questions."
"AGGRESSIVE BEHAVIOR"
"After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs
declined," campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon wrote. "Greg then
attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs
grabbed Greg's wrist and spun away from Greg, pushing them both
to the ground."
"It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a
liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer
BBQ," the statement concluded.
Acuna disputed that Jacobs was the aggressor.
"At no point did any of us who witnessed this assault see
Jacobs show any form of physical aggression toward Gianforte,"
Acuna wrote on the Fox News website.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said it was
investigating the allegation and planned to discuss the matter
with local prosecutors on Thursday.
Quist declined to comment immediately. He has focused his
campaign on sharply criticizing the Republican effort to repeal
and replace former Democratic President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
According to the audio tape, Jacobs' encounter with
Gianforte turned violent when he tried to ask the candidate if
he supported a Republican healthcare overhaul bill after the
Congressional Budget Office found the measure would cost 23
million Americans their medical insurance coverage by 2026.
A Democratic upset in the race would set off alarms for
Republicans already worried about the effects of Trump's
unpopularity and the healthcare issue on their candidates in
next year's midterm elections, when Republicans must defend
their 24-seat House majority.
It would also give Democrats grassroots momentum heading
into two special House elections for Republican-held seats next
month, in Georgia and South Carolina. Republicans had to sweat
out a closer-then-expected special House election win in
conservative Kansas last month.
Gianforte has touted his willingness to work with Trump, who
is still relatively popular in Montana. But Quist, who reported
raising $6 million for the race, has urged voters to send
Republicans a message about healthcare. Gianforte says he
supports the effort to repeal Obamacare but has not backed the
Republican bill passed by the House.
"I will only vote for a repeal and replace that brings
premiums down, protects people with pre-existing conditions, and
protects rural access. I can’t make that guarantee to Montanans
yet, so I haven’t seen a proposal that I can support," Gianforte
told a news station in Missoula on Wednesday.
