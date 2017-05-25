(Adds citation issued to Gianforte; paragraphs 1-2, 13-14)
By Justin Mitchell
MISSOULA, Mont. May 24 Montana Republican
congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was cited for a
misdemeanor on Wednesday after a reporter accused him of
physical assault on the eve of a special election to fill the
state's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Gallatin County sheriff’s office issued the citation for
misdemeanor assault hours after Ben Jacobs, a political
correspondent for the U.S. edition of the Guardian newspaper,
said in a Twitter post and in a television interview that
Gianforte "body slammed" him, breaking his eyeglasses.
The incident, which caps a campaign seen as a possible
bellwether for next year's mid-term congressional races, took
place at an event in Bozeman, where Jacobs sought to question
Gianforte about healthcare, according to an audio tape captured
by Jacobs and played on cable television networks MSNBC and CNN.
Fox News Channel reporter Alicia Acuna, who said she and her
crew were in the room preparing to interview Gianforte, wrote
that she saw Gianforte as he "grabbed Jacobs by the neck with
both hands and slammed him to the ground."
Acuna, her field producer and photographer then "watched in
disbelief as Gianforte began punching (Jacobs) as he moved to
top of the reporter."
Gianforte's campaign did not deny Jacobs' allegation but
countered in its own statement that Jacobs instigated an
altercation by barging into the candidate's office, shoved a
recording device in his face "and began asking badgering
questions."
"After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs
declined," campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon wrote. "Greg then
attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs
grabbed Greg's wrist and spun away from Greg, pushing them both
to the ground."
"It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a
liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer
BBQ," the statement said.
Acuna disputed that Jacobs was the aggressor.
"At no point did any of us who witnessed this assault see
Jacobs show any form of physical aggression toward Gianforte,"
Acuna wrote in her account on the Fox News website.
Interviewed later on MSNBC, Jacobs said he retreated to a
parking lot after the confrontation to call his editor and the
police. He said he was speaking to MSNBC from a hospital where
he was getting his elbow X-rayed.
CITATION ISSUED
The citation was issued after authorities conducted several
interviews and investigated the incident, Sheriff Brian Gootkin
said in a statement.
Gianforte has until June 7 to appear in a county court. He
faces a $500 fine and six months in jail if convicted, according
to Gootkin.
"The nature of the injuries did not meet the statutory
elements of felony assault," Gootkin said.
In Jacobs' audio tape of the incident, Gianforte is heard
shouting: "I'm sick and tired of you guys. The last guy who came
here, you did the same thing."
After loud scuffling noises are heard, Gianforte repeatedly
yells: "Get the hell out of here." Jacobs is heard saying: "You
just body-slammed me and broke my glasses."
According to the tape, the confrontation began as Jacobs
tried to ask Gianforte if he supported a Republican healthcare
overhaul bill after the Congressional Budget Office found the
measure would cost 23 million Americans their medical insurance
coverage by 2026.
Another reporter, Alexis Levinson of BuzzFeed News, who was
just outside the office, said on Twitter she saw Jacobs' "feet
fly in the air as he hit the floor" amid yelling and commotion.
Gianforte later huddled behind closed doors with an aide
before leaving the event by car, she said.
Tech executive Gianforte is running against Democrat Rob
Quist, a banjo-playing political novice who hopes to pull off a
surprise victory in the Republican-leaning state.
A victory for Quist could signal trouble ahead for President
Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans as they defend their
24-seat House majority in the 2018 mid-term elections.
Quist and Gianforte are vying for the seat vacated when
Trump, who carried Montana by more than 20 percentage points,
named Ryan Zinke as U.S. interior secretary.
Republicans have held the seat for two decades and Gianforte
was still the favorite. However, both sides say the race was
tightening as Quist focused on criticism of Republican efforts
to repeal and replace former Democratic President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act, known as
Obamacare.
