LONDON Nov 13 Going it alone on defence and
security is not an option for either the United States or
Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in an
article published on Sunday.
During the presidential election campaign Donald Trump, now
president-elect, threatened to abandon U.S. allies in Europe if
they did not spend enough on defence.
"We face the greatest challenges to our security in a
generation. This is no time to question the value of the
partnership between Europe and the United States," Stoltenberg
wrote in an article for The Observer newspaper.
He highlighted that the only time NATO had invoked its
clause that an attack on one member is an attack on all, was
after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on the United States.
Many nations in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have
lagged in their defence spending, failing to meet the pledge of
2 percent of GDP, and Stoltenberg said the U.S. had rightly
called for others to pay a more equal share.
"It is all too easy to take the freedoms, security and
prosperity we enjoy for granted. In these uncertain times we
need strong American leadership, and we need Europeans to
shoulder their fair share of the burden," he said.
He said the value of the partnership between Europe and the
United States was "indispensable".
"Rather than deepening our differences, we need to nurture
what unites us, and find the wisdom and foresight to work
together for common solutions. Going it alone is not an option,
either for Europe or for the United States," he said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Jane Merriman)