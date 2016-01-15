(Adds quote from retired NYPD officer)
NEW YORK Jan 15 Ted Cruz - be careful who you
mess with.
Never shy in defense of their city, New Yorkers came out
swinging - via social and traditional media - on Friday after
the Texas Republican's comments about "New York values" during a
presidential debate.
Cruz's remarks, aimed as a put-down of campaign rival Donald
Trump during Thursday evening's sour-toned Republican debate,
sparked a backlash from city and upstate dwellers, politicians
and ordinary citizens alike.
James Smith, husband of Moira Smith, a New York police
officer who was killed on 9/11, wrote in a Facebook post: "I
invite you to come to the National 9-11 Memorial and Museum and
see for yourself, and perhaps learn something about, the values
of New Yorkers and the Heroes who defended American values on
September 11th, 2001."
One theme emerged in particular as New Yorkers piled in: the
idea that the senator may be less fastidious when it comes to
financing his campaign to be his party's nominee for the
November presidential election.
"I'm sure Ted Cruz was very negative about New York money,"
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told NY1 anchor Pat Kiernan,
calling on Cruz to apologize to all New Yorkers.
"I'm sure he's not going to accept any money from any New
Yorker. I'm sure if he has, he's going to return all of those
contributions," said Cuomo, a Democrat.
Cruz, top challenger to front-runner Trump in the Republican
race, has lately been denouncing "New York values" to try to
connect the real estate mogul to the city's liberalism and to
reinforce his own standing as a conservative.
During Thursday evening's debate, Cruz said on the values
issue, "And listen, there are many, many wonderful, wonderful
working men and women in the state of New York. But everyone
understands that the values in New York City are socially
liberal or pro-abortion or pro-gay-marriage, focus around money
and the media."
Trump responded with an emotional tribute to the resilience
his home city showed in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
According to Twitter Inc data, that exchange
between Cruz and Trump was the second-most tweeted moment during
the debate.
Among tweets shared on Friday was the cover of the New York
Daily News, which curtly told Cruz: "Drop Dead, Ted."
Michael Bruno (@MikeJBruno) tweeted on Friday: "@tedcruz
you, sir, wouldn't last 2 minutes in New York. We don't take
kindly to people like you. And that's our #NewYorkValues."
Nicholas Dyer (@NicholasDDyer), who identifies himself as a
Comedy Central producer on Twitter, said: "@tedcruz is the kind
of guy who takes his family to the Times Square Applebee's for
dinner. #NewYorkValues." He was referring scathingly to a chain
restaurant that is normally filled with tourists from out of
town.
'TOLERANCE, ECCENTRICITY, SLEAZE...'
"My #NewYorkValues: Tolerance, eccentricity, sleaze, pizza,
bagels, dancing, not making eye contact," tweeted Lindsay
Goldwert (@lindsaygoldwert).
Many on Twitter perceived Cruz as having targeted the city's
Jewish and gay communities.
Zack Ford (@ZackFord), the LGBT editor at the progressive
blog Think Progress, tweeted, "So...#NewYorkValues...Do you just
pick a state you know you probably won't win and belittle
everyone from it?" He added, "Cruz knows Trump's not Jewish,
right?"
Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) said, "As a Jewish conservative
born in Brooklyn, I proudly have #NewYorkValues.
Some local businesses piggybacked the theme to advertise.
Drama Book Shop, a theater book store in midtown Manhattan,
tweeted: "The #DramaBookShop is proud to have had #NewYorkValues
for 99 years."
Others sought to distinguish the politics of the city, which
is liberal and overwhelmingly votes Democratic in presidential
elections, from the rest of the state.
Josephine (@notmyname02) said on Twitter, "Unshackle Upstate
New York. We have nothing to do with New York City values. We
have mid-West values. #NewYorkValues."
To be sure, some thought the backlash against Cruz was not
warranted.
Wesley23 (@50th_President) tweeted: "I still think people
are overreacting to #TedCruz and his #NewYorkValues line. He
clearly meant it was a blue (Democratic) state (and) not very
conservative."
It appeared that neither Cruz nor Trump may have benefited
from the exchange.
Overall, conversations about the Republican candidates
during the debate were negative on social media, according to
analytics firm Zoomph.
