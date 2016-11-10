TOKYO Nov 10 Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon
Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is concerned about U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's threat to renegotiate or scrap a
North American trade pact because of possible adverse effects on
its business in Mexico.
Trump has vowed if elected to force Canada and Mexico to
renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with
the United States, as part of an effort to protect and restore
American jobs.
Nippon Steel, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, has two
plants in Mexico to supply steel sheets and pipes for Japanese
and other automakers that produce cars to ship north to the
giant U.S. market.
"I don't think it would be easy to scrap NAFTA, but if it
happens, we will suffer a severe impact," Toshiharu Sakae,
Nippon Steel's executive vice president, told Reuters on
Thursday.
"We are worried that his plan to put America first, which
suggests an inward-looking policy, not hegemony, may lead to a
trend towards a lower dollar and put the brakes on free trade,"
he said.
Asked whether the Tokyo-based company is considering any
contingency plans, Sakae said: "Not yet."
"It will take some time for the new administration to map
out its policies. We'll need to closely watch how things will
develop," he said.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Tom
Hogue)