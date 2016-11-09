OSLO Nov 9 Norway's $869-billion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's biggest, will not change its U.S.
investment strategy following the election of Donald Trump as
president, the head of Norway's central bank, which manages the
fund, told Reuters on Wednesday.
"No, we don't make that sort of connection. The oil fund is
a long-term investor. Our perspective goes beyond eight years
and we don't have any particular view on how the outcome of the
presidential election impacts the economy," Governor Oeystein
Olsen said in an interview.
The U.S is the fund's largest country holding, representing
34.5 percent of its total investments at the end of 2015.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik,
editing by Gwladys Fouche)