OSLO Nov 9 Norway's $869-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, will not change its U.S. investment strategy following the election of Donald Trump as president, the head of Norway's central bank, which manages the fund, told Reuters on Wednesday.

"No, we don't make that sort of connection. The oil fund is a long-term investor. Our perspective goes beyond eight years and we don't have any particular view on how the outcome of the presidential election impacts the economy," Governor Oeystein Olsen said in an interview.

The U.S is the fund's largest country holding, representing 34.5 percent of its total investments at the end of 2015. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)