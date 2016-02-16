RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. Feb 16 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday foreign observers are troubled by the rhetoric from the Republican U.S. presidential campaign, and while they focus on billionaire Donald Trump, other Republican candidates' positions are equally worrying.

"This is not just Mr. Trump. Look at the statements that are being made by other candidates. There is not a single candidate in the Republican primary that thinks we should do anything about climate change," Obama told reporters at the end of a summit with Southeast Asian leaders.

"He may up the ante in anti-Muslim sentiment, but if you look at what the other Republican candidates have said, that's pretty troubling, too," Obama said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)