RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. Feb 16 U.S. President
Barack Obama said on Tuesday foreign observers are troubled by
the rhetoric from the Republican U.S. presidential campaign, and
while they focus on billionaire Donald Trump, other Republican
candidates' positions are equally worrying.
"This is not just Mr. Trump. Look at the statements that are
being made by other candidates. There is not a single candidate
in the Republican primary that thinks we should do anything
about climate change," Obama told reporters at the end of a
summit with Southeast Asian leaders.
"He may up the ante in anti-Muslim sentiment, but if you
look at what the other Republican candidates have said, that's
pretty troubling, too," Obama said.
