Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
WASHINGTON, July 26 U.S. President Barack Obama said it is possible that the Russians would try to influence the U.S. presidential election, after the leak of Democratic National Committee emails that experts have attributed to Russian hackers.
"Anything is possible," Obama told NBC News when asked if the Russians would try to influence the Nov. 8 election. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
KIEV, May 13 Italy and Portugal are the frontrunners going into the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev on Saturday night, an annual song and dance fest whose global audience topped 200 million people last year.