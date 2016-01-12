WASHINGTON Jan 12 President Barack Obama said
he could envision Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump
giving a State of the Union address - but in a comedy skit.
Obama and his vice president, Joe Biden, spoke to NBC's
"Today" show in interviews aired on Tuesday hours before Obama
was to give the final State of the Union address of his
presidency. The Democratic president was asked if he could
envision Trump, the billionaire developer known for his
bombastic style, making his own State of the Union speech as
president.
"Well, I can imagine it - in a 'Saturday Night' skit," Obama
said, referring to the NBC's long-running late-night comedy show
"Saturday Night Live."
"Look, anything's possible. And I think, you know, we
shouldn't be complacent."
Biden was more wary, not ruling out a Trump victory in
November's U.S. presidential election.
"Yes, I think it's possible," he said. If that were to
happen, Biden said, he hoped Trump would get "a lot more serious
about the issues."
"He is divisive - I think he'd have to acknowledge that he's
very divisive - and that's not healthy," Biden said. "We always
do best when we act as one America. We always do poorly when we
appeal to our fears and our differences."
In the interview, which was taped on Monday, Obama said he
regretted that he has not realized his goal of unifying
Americans, especially in Washington. Still, he said he did not
think voters would be swayed by Trump's divisive approach.
"I'm pretty confident that the overwhelming majority of
Americans are looking for the kind of politics that does feed
our hopes and not our fears, that does work together and doesn't
try to divide is that isn't looking for simplistic solutions and
scapegoating," Obama said.
Trump frequently uses racially charged rhetoric. He has said
he would deport all undocumented immigrants and in December
called for an outright ban on Muslims entering the United
States.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Megan Cassella; Editing by Bill
Trott)