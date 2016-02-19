Feb 19 U.S. oil and gas executives bet big on
2016 Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush - they donated
more to his White House run than to all of his rivals combined,
according to a Reuters review of campaign disclosures.
But that was last year.
Now Bush faces what party strategists and donors view as a
make or break moment on Saturday in South Carolina's Republican
primary, or early nominating contest. Polls show him trailing in
the single digits. If he fails to do well, there will be
pressure on him to quit, strategists say, and the oil money will
be looking for a new home.
The main beneficiaries in the Republican race would likely
be Ted Cruz, a U.S. Senator from Texas, and Marco Rubio, a U.S.
Senator from Florida. After Bush, the two candidates received
the most contributions from the oil and gas industry, according
to the Reuters review.
When Bush entered the White House race last year, the
petroleum sector saw him as their natural choice: he was the son
and brother of former presidents and he came from a West Texas
family with historically close ties to the oil industry.
"Bush is part of a family that is a friendly face to the oil
industry," said Sarah Emerson, director of Energy Security
Analysis Inc. in Boston.
He drew more than $2 million from the chief executive
officers of companies like Exxon Mobil, Halliburton
, Kinder Morgan, and Chief Oil & Gas in 2015,
making up about 56 percent of all the industry's contributions
to the race so far, according to the review.
The review covered contributions from 75 oil and gas
companies, their employees, and their political action
committees to presidential candidates' campaigns and allied
Super PACs. When counting donations only to Republican
candidates' campaigns, employees favored Cruz among the
Republicans, with Bush in second place and Rubio in third.
(Click here for a graphic on oil and gas money in the U.S.
presidential race: tmsnrt.rs/24cW28e )
Several of Bush's biggest oil CEO donors have links to his
family. Richard Kinder of Kinder Morgan, for example, campaigned
for George H.W. Bush's run for the White House in 1992, and for
George W. Bush's run in 2004. Halliburton's CEO, David Lesar,
meanwhile, succeeded Dick Cheney after George W. Bush nominated
him vice president in 2000.
"Some of those people may be thinking support can get them a
place in Bush-world," said one Washington D.C.-based oil
industry lobbyist, who asked not to be named. "The question is,
where does that money go if Bush bleeds out?"
Bush is now running in fifth place among seven Republicans
in a national Reuters/Ipsos poll. He has just 8 percent support
leading into Saturday's primary, compared with front-runner
Donald Trump's 40 percent. Cruz and Rubio came second and third
in the poll with 17 percent and 11 percent, respectively.
Donations directly from oil companies and their political
action committees or PACs have been practically nil - suggesting
that millions of dollars remain on the sidelines of the race
that could be deployed once the field of candidates narrows.
RISE OF THE CEO
This year's election is particularly important to oil and
gas executives because of a steep slump in energy prices that
has slashed profits and worries that another Democratic
president could strengthen curbs on drilling and carbon
emissions introduced by President Barack Obama.
"There is a pronounced partisan agenda on energy," said
Robert McNally, founder and president of the Washington-based
global energy consultancy The Rapidan Group, explaining the two
parties have moved farther apart on energy policy. "There's no
middle of the road anymore," he said.
As a group, oil and gas company CEOs have doled out nearly
$3.2 million in support of presidential candidates so far - more
than three times more than all oil company employees did in the
equivalent period of the 2012 race. One million dollars of that
went to Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who dropped out in September.
The CEOs are not alone in giving big. Some families that
made their cash in the oil industry have also been major donors,
like the Wilks brothers of Texas, who have given Cruz's Super
PAC $15 million.
The biggest oil company CEO donations to current candidates
have come from the heads of Kinder Morgan and Chief Oil and Gas,
at more than $1 million each to Bush's campaign and his allied
Right To Rise USA Super PAC, according to the filings to the
Federal Election Commission. Rubio, meanwhile, took some
$38,000 from chief executives at Devon Energy, AGL
, and Atmos. Cruz received no money from energy
company CEOs.
Individual donations from oil company employees who were not
CEOs appeared to favor Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton, who
took in more than $110,000. Cruz was next with nearly $105,000.
