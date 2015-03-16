By Sarah McBride
| AUSTIN, Tx., March 16
AUSTIN, Tx., March 16 As his likely rivals spent
the weekend shaking hands in New Hampshire, potential Republican
candidate Rand Paul flew to Texas to court the software
developers and entrepreneurs who are likely to play a central
role in the 2016 election.
The libertarian-leaning Kentucky Senator tweeted,
Snapchatted and Instagrammed his way through the South by
Southwest Interactive conference as he sought to make inroads
among an independent-minded crowd that could serve as an
important source of money, votes and programming talent for his
expected presidential bid.
"If you want talent you gotta go where the talent is," he
said on Monday.
It was the first time a potential candidate has participated
in the conference, according to organizers. Paul spent much of
the weekend talking about the shared DNA of the tech community
and the libertarian movement, but he spent little time talking
about net neutrality, the thorny question of how to ensure that
all Internet traffic is treated equally.
While many tech companies back recently approved rules that
broadband providers such as Verizon and Comcast should be
regulated like utilities, Paul and other Republicans have argued
that the new regulations will choke off innovation.
It's an argument he has made in great detail in other
forums. In front of this crowd, he framed the debate in the
broadest terms possible.
"I don't want the government to screw up one of the greatest
technologies we've had," he told the conference on Sunday,
drawing applause.
The applause that line drew came as a surprise for tech
consultant Warren Hanes, who said he thought many at the
conference weren't aware of his opposition to the new rules.
"It's possible there are people who simply responded
emotionally to the issue of less regulation," he said.
TECHNOLOGY ARMS RACE
Paul's decision to spend the weekend in Texas, rather than
early-voting states like Iowa or New Hampshire, highlight the
crucial role the technology industry is likely to play in 2016 -
both as a source of money and talent.
While former Florida Governor Jeb Bush has locked down many
big donors on Wall Street and Florida Senator Marco Rubio has
made inroads with the billionaire industrialists Charles and
David Koch, Paul has worked hard to cultivate ties in Silicon
Valley, where many entrepreneurs share his frustration with
government eavesdropping.
Campaigns have also engaged in a technology arms race since
2004 to find ever more sophisticated ways to target voters.
Planting the flag at South by Southwest could help Paul build a
cutting-edge operation.
On Monday, he opened an office for his political-action
committee at the Capital Factory, a shared-office space for
technology startups in a downtown Austin high-rise.
The tech industry gave twice as much money to Democratic
President Barack Obama than his Republican rival Mitt Romney in
the 2012 election.
Paul's conservative stances on social issues like gay
marriage and abortion could prove troubling for many in the
industry, where liberal social views are widespread. Mozilla
Corp. CEO Brendan Eich, for example, resigned under pressure in
2014 after board members objected to his support for a previous
campaign against gay marriage.
Paul's views on social issues are "a real problem for people
like me," said Jeff Boedeker, a producer at a multimedia
company. Still, he says he believes the final say on abortion
and same sex marriage will go to the courts, not the president,
making support of Paul more palatable.
(Writing by Andy Sullivan and Sarah McBride, editing by Ross
Colvin)