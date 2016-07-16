July 16 In 1990, during a close and bitter
congressional race, Mike Pence came under attack for using
campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, including his
mortgage and credit card bills.
The expenditures were not illegal at the time, but proved
difficult to explain for a candidate who had railed about the
outsized role of money in politics.
Pence in turn blasted his opponent with attack ads,
including one featuring a man in traditional Arab clothing who
thanked Pence's opponent in thickly accented English for
policies that benefited Middle Eastern oil producers. The
commercial was attacked by Arab-American groups, and the
Indianapolis Star called it one of the two worst campaign
commercials that year.
Pence, who is now Indiana's governor and was selected this
week to be Donald Trump's presidential running mate
, lost his 1990 race, but what he regretted more
than losing, he later said, was his decision to sling mud.
In the 25 years since that loss, Pence's political allies
and enemies alike say he has steered clear of personal attacks.
This could prove challenging when campaigning with Trump, who
enthusiastically tears into his rivals.
Pence's style is likely to cast him in a very different role
from that of traditional vice presidential candidates, who often
throw and take punches to allow presidential contenders to
remain above the fray.
In the case of Trump and Pence, said Indianapolis University
Professor Laura Merrifield Albright, the roles are likely to be
reversed.
"It's a different dynamic. It's tough to imagine anyone
out-trumping Trump," she said, noting that he is "willing to do
his own dirty work."
Michael Totten, a retired architect who worked on Pence's
1990 campaign, thinks the two candidates will complement one
another. He dubbed Pence "the perfect No. 2," a running mate who
can "temper some of Trump's enthusiasm" and "be the calming
voice."
Neither Pence nor the Trump campaign immediately responded
to a request for comment.
'I REALLY SCREWED UP'
After losing his 1990 race, Pence apologized to his opponent
for the oil advertisement.
He later told his colleague at a conservative think tank,
William Styring, that he regretted the tone of the campaign. "I
really screwed up on this. It's not me," Styring recalled Pence
as saying.
In 1991, Pence wrote an apologetic article for the think
tank's policy journal, titled "Confessions of a Negative
Campaigner."
After the defeat, Pence did not seek public office again for
a decade. He worked at the Indiana Policy Review and hosted his
own statewide conservative radio talk show, describing himself
as "Rush Limbaugh on decaf." He also hosted a morning TV show in
Indianapolis from 1995 to 1999.
In 2000, Pence again ran for a U.S. House of Representatives
seat, this time successfully. And he demonstrated that his 1990
mea culpa was more than just political theater, observers of
Indiana politics say. His opponents in campaigns after he
re-entered politics describe him as extremely disciplined and
cordial.
Melina Fox, Pence's Democratic challenger in 2002, said that
his statements in the race were "calculated and thought-out."
Democrat Barry Welsh, who ran against him in 2006, 2008 and
2010, said Pence was invariably "polite, professional and
gentlemanly."
But some question how he will cope with being constantly
challenged in a hard-fought presidential race. "He seems
uncomfortable with difficult questions and does not take
counterpunches very well," said Rebecca Pearcey, who ran the
losing campaign of Pence's opponent in the 2012 race for Indiana
governor, Democrat John Gregg. "He doesn't engage. He operates
as though the opponent is not there."
INDIANA CONTROVERSY
Before being picked as Trump's running mate, Pence was
poised for a tight rematch race against Gregg. In recent months,
Pence's approval rating had fallen below 50 percent, in part
because of controversy surrounding the state's Religious Freedom
Restoration Act, which held that "a governmental entity may not
substantially burden a person's exercise of religion."
Pence first alienated liberals and moderates by signing the
bill into law. He then outraged the measure's evangelical
supporters by endorsing changes to the law aimed at preventing
discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
people.
The 2016 gubernatorial campaign had started to become more
negative, with yard signs calling for Pence to be fired. The
Republican Governors Association ran an independently produced
ad that attacked his opponent's record. But Pence himself had
not gone negative.
At a Saturday morning event to formally introduce his
running mate, Trump called Pence "a man of honor," contrasting
him with Hillary Clinton, whom he described as "the embodiment
of corruption."
It remains to be seen how aggressive Pence will be in
campaigning for Trump in coming months - and whether he will
stick to the principles outlined in his 1991 article on negative
campaigning.
"It is wrong, quite simply," he wrote at the time, "to
squander a candidate's priceless moment in history ... on
partisan bickering."
