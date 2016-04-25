(Repeats with no changes)
By Howard Schneider
BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 24 With a rusting steel
mill in its center, this Pennsylvania city would seem fertile
ground for Donald Trump's campaign and its vision of a declining
America that only he can fix.
Yet Trump, who will be seeking voters' backing as the
Republican nominee for the White House in the state's primary on
Tuesday, may face a stiffer challenge than the demise of the
local steel industry might suggest.
In the two decades since the blast furnaces of Bethlehem
Steel went silent, the local economy did not follow the
once-mighty company into decline. It bounced back.
The old mill's 1,600 acre (6.5 square km) site has been
adapted as the backdrop of a novel urban park that includes an
arts center, a Public Broadcasting Service studio, and a Sands
casino resort with 2,400 employees. Bethlehem and the Lehigh
Valley region around it have filled new industrial parks with
e-commerce companies, white collar businesses fleeing New York's
high costs, and global giants such as Japanese imaging firm
Olympus.
Trump has stormed ahead of the Republican field successfully
tapping the frustration and anger of millions of Americans who
feel bruised and left behind by a fast-changing and increasingly
globalized economy. The Pennsylvania ballot will test how that
message resonates in areas that can serve as an example of
successful transformation.
It might also give a taste of which narrative might prevail
in the campaign for the November presidential election - one
built around evidence of steady economic recovery and an
improving labor market, or one of pessimism fueled by stagnant
incomes for many and widening wealth disparities.
"If you were to design the perfect Trump location, the
Lehigh Valley was that 25 years ago," said Chris Borick, a
political science professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.
"It is a different place now. Some of the blue collar appeal
that Trump may be having in other areas of the country or the
state may have less of a target here."
The New York real estate mogul and reality TV celebrity is
heading into the Pennsylvania contest with a solid lead,
according to most polls. The most recent, published on Thursday
by the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin &
Marshall College, gave Trump a 14 percentage point lead over
Ohio Governor John Kasich and a 16 point advantage over Sen. Ted
Cruz.
Nationally, Trump leads in the tally of delegates to the
Republican convention with 845 followed by Ted Cruz with 559 and
Kasich with 148, according to Associated Press, and is looking
for another big night on April 26. Primaries in Pennsylvania,
Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware and Maryland will allocate
roughly a quarter of the remaining delegates to the July
convention - the largest bloc at stake until California votes in
June.
Kasich and Cruz supporters hope they can slow Trump's march
to the 1,237 delegates needed to clinch the nomination by
snagging delegates chosen at the Congressional district level.
The Franklin and Marshall poll showed substantial differences
among the candidates across this geographically and culturally
diverse state, with Kasich leading around Pittsburgh, near where
he was born, and Cruz in a statistical tie with Trump in the
central counties that are considered more conservative.
PRAGMATIC STREAK
The Lehigh Valley is part of a Congressional district that
has returned moderate Republican Charlie Dent to Washington for
a decade, and Dent said he expected Kasich, whom he has
endorsed, to do well there.
"The area is not as rigid ideologically as other parts of
the country," Dent told Reuters. "Maybe it is the old
Pennsylvania-German ethic. They expect roads to get built and
paved."
That pragmatic streak was apparent last week among Kasich
supporters who attended a town hall in Media, a middle class
suburb south of Philadelphia.
"Trump has made his millions, but that is not like managing
the federal budget," said Mary Emily Pagano, a former social
worker for the local county.
A strong result for Trump in areas such as the Lehigh
Valley, however, would be a bad omen for his rivals - a sign
that his "make America great again" message has appeal beyond
voters who are at the margins economically.
Lehigh and Northampton counties have a larger share of
households than the state as a whole that earn more than
$75,000, about 36 percent, a group where Kasich is even with
Trump in some polls. Unemployment has also been below the
national rate of 5 percent in a metropolitan area that includes
Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton.
Despite the steel industry's decline, the area's
manufacturing workforce is slightly larger than the national
average, with a growing food processing hub, 1,000 remaining
steel foundry jobs and around 75 new positions headed here from
China. The Zhejiang-based Fuling company, which makes
plastic cutlery and other products for fast food restaurants,
decided to move its less labor intensive straw making operation
to Allentown instead of paying to ship straws - and the air
inside them - from China.
Olympus and other companies have put hundreds of sales,
marketing and customer support positions at an office park near
Bethlehem, fueling the shift from blue collar jobs. Olympus
chief executive for the Americas, Barcelona native Nacho Abia,
said the region was a perfect fit, with open space, proximity to
the New York-Washington corridor, and a network of local
colleges supplying the educated workforce he needs.
Don Cunningham, who was mayor of Bethlehem when steel
production stopped and now heads the Lehigh Valley Economic
Development Corporation, does not miss the old days.
"We are better off economically, and we are better off
socially," he said. "The economic base is diverse. The air is
cleaner. The river is cleaner."
Yet Trump has struck a chord, said Jerry Green, president of
United Steelworkers Local 2599, the union that in its World War
II heyday represented more than 30,000 Bethlehem Steel
employees. Membership is now down to around 1,200, based at
foundry and casting operations, such as privately held
Victaulic, a global manufacturer of high-end fittings used to
join pipes.
Green said there was no shortage of jobs, but many of them
failed to provide an adequate living or career, such as the
warehouse clerk positions being created by a boom in e-commerce
distribution that offer starting wages of around $11.
"Yes there are jobs, but not good paying ones," Green said.
Trump's comments on trade are what most people want to hear, he
said.
"He talks a good game. Can he produce? If people were sure
he could, they would probably support him."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)