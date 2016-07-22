(Repeating to additional subscribers)
By Emily Stephenson and Steve Holland
CLEVELAND, July 21 People seeking a deeper
understanding of Donald Trump's economic policy came up
empty-handed this week at the Republican National Convention.
Best known to Americans previously as a reality TV host and
having never held public office, the New York businessman on
Thursday accepted the party's nomination for the Nov. 8 U.S.
presidential election.
The party establishment has fretted over some of his plans
to curb illegal immigration, renegotiate trade deals and levy
tariffs on China. Trump's skepticism about free trade puts him
at odds with Republican orthodoxy. Wall Street investors are
wary and confused.
In speeches from the main stage and in panel discussions on
the sidelines, the four-day convention was notable for a paucity
of policy details, the result perhaps of a desire to play down
differences among the party faithful.
The lack of specifics was too much for one head of a
multinational corporation, who complained at a business forum
that he had no idea what to expect from Trump, a New York real
estate developer.
"We feel anxious," said Michael Thaman, chief executive
officer of Owens Corning, which operates in 25 countries. "In
business, obviously details matter."
Trump offered little insight himself in his
convention-ending acceptance speech. He spoke in broad, thematic
strokes without much detail, sticking closely to positions he
had outlined during 13 months of campaigning.
"Americanism, not globalism, will be our credo," Trump said.
HILLARY CLINTON THE TOP TOPIC
Speakers in Cleveland placed a greater emphasis on defeating
the presumptive Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, than on
what Trump has called the failed economic policies of President
Barack Obama.
On Tuesday night, when the theme was "Make America Work
Again" and the economy was the designated topic, a rough search
by Reuters of the prime-time speeches found some 80 mentions of
the word "Clinton" compared to about 15 mentions of "economy."
According to transcripts of the speeches delivered at the
convention, only Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. mentioned
Dodd-Frank, the financial oversight law many Republicans rail
against.
Asked on Thursday, before the older Trump's speech, about
the shortage of policy specifics, his campaign spokeswoman Hope
Hicks said: "The campaign is pleased with the convention
program, the content of which has been diverse and dynamic and
we look forward to an exciting conclusion tonight."
Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who was chief economic policy adviser
to Republican presidential nominee John McCain in 2008, was not
satisfied with his experience.
He described taking part in a panel discussion on Wednesday
with two Trump advisers, television commentator Larry Kudlow and
Steve Moore of the conservative Heritage Foundation, that he
said was light on details.
"'Isn't Mr. Trump bad on trade?'" he said someone would ask.
"'Yes, but we're going to fix it. Don't worry.'
"'Isn't his tax plan a problem that's going to lose $12
trillion?'
"'Yes, but we'll fix it. Don't worry.'"
Kudlow and Moore also appeared on Tuesday at an event hosted
by conservative advocacy group FreedomWorks, along with donor
Andy Puzder, the chief executive of CKE Restaurants, which owns
fast-food restaurants Hardee's and Carl's Jr.
The group discussed trade and immigration policy, with
panelists at times shrugging off Trump's lack of specifics. "All
you really need to know is the alternative is Hillary Clinton,"
Puzder said at one point, reinforcing the week's theme.
UNCONVENTIONAL CONVENTION
Republicans typically use their nominating conventions to
emphasize their candidates' main policy points. Think tanks and
lobby groups hold panel discussions. Experts circulate white
papers.
With Trump, the events were built more around his
personality and the need for the party to unite behind him.
There were some such gatherings in Cleveland, but fewer than
usual, Holtz-Eakin said.
Some advisers to past Republican candidates suspected Trump
was not relying on a vast team of policy advisers.
Lanhee Chen, an adviser to 2012 Republican nominee Mitt
Romney, sorted through convention speeches in 2012 before
speakers delivered them because, he said, he wanted to make sure
they hewed closely to Romney's positions.
"I imagine the Trump campaign doesn't have that process in
place because they don't have a lot of policy to talk about,"
Chen said. "It just says that policy hasn't been a priority for
them. You end up with a situation where the candidate is making
pronouncements that don't seem particularly well informed."
Some delegates who spoke to Reuters seemed unconcerned by
the policy-light approach to the convention, arguing that it was
more important for the gathering to whip up enthusiasm among the
delegates and forge unity.
"This is more of a party," said Ray Suttle, a 53-year-old
lawyer and delegate from Virginia. "You don't like people
talking shop at a cocktail party, do you?"
(Additional reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Howard
Goller; Editing by Ross Colvin)