WASHINGTON Republican Donald Trump fared better with parts of U.S. society than expected, and Democrat Hillary Clinton did worse, to produce a U.S. presidential election outcome that defied opinion polls forecasting a Clinton victory.

Early readings from a Reuters/Ipsos national Election Day opinion poll help explain how the New York real estate magnate eked out his advantage in Tuesday's vote.

- Women: Clinton scored a 2 percentage point lead over Trump among women voters, a smaller than expected edge for the first woman to win the nomination of a major U.S. political party. By contrast, Obama won the women’s vote by about 7 points during his re-election bid in 2012. All told, some 49 percent of women supported Clinton while 47 percent supported Trump in Tuesday's vote. Among young women between the ages of 18 and 34, 55 percent supported Clinton, while 38 percent supported Trump. In 2012, 62 percent of young women supported Obama.

- Minorities: Clinton enjoyed big advantages with Hispanics, African Americans, and Asian-Americans but her lead did not appear any stronger than that which Obama held in 2012 with any of these groups. Some 89 percent of African Americans, 66 percent of Hispanics and 65 percent of Asian-Americans supported Clinton. In 2012, Obama was supported by 96 percent of African Americans, 70 percent of Hispanics, and 67 percent of Asian-Americans.

- Education: Trump beat Clinton among people who never went to college by 12 points. In 2012, Obama held a slim advantage over Romney among all education levels, beating Romney among people without a college degree by 2 points. Trump’s advantage was especially great among white Americans with no college degree. Trump won white men without a college degree by 31 points and white women without a degree by 27 points.

- White evangelicals: White evangelicals are sticking with Trump. This group has always been reliable for Republicans, and they don’t appear to have turned away from the Republican nominee despite the string of accusations of sexual misconduct that plagued his campaign over the last several weeks. Trump appears to be winning white evangelicals by about the same margin as Romney did in 2012. Some 76 percent of white evangelicals said they voted for Trump, while 20 percent supported Clinton.

- Metro/non-metro: Clinton is barely winning metropolitan areas, while Trump is running up big leads in rural areas. Clinton beat Trump by 6 points among voters who live in metro areas. Trump beat Clinton by 27 points among voters who live in non-metro areas.

The Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll was conducted online in English in all 50 states. It included more than 45,000 people who voted in the presidential election. The poll reading was taken after most – but not all – voters were counted in the presidential election. It will be updated as more poll responses are tallied and more votes are counted across the country.

