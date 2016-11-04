Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton leads Republican Donald Trump by 2 percentage points in a four-way race, according to a Fox News opinion poll released on Friday.
The poll of 1,211 registered voters was conducted Tuesday to Thursday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2-1/2 percentage points, Fox News said.
Clinton had 45 percent support and Trump 43 percent. Clinton was up by 3 points a week ago and by 6 points in mid-October, Fox News said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
, Afghanistan Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead by security forces, officials said.