U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

WASHINGTON Billionaire Donald Trump remains in first place in the race to win the Republican presidential nomination for 2016, but his support has fallen to 24 percent from 32 percent previously, a CNN/ORC poll released on Sunday shows.

Former Hewlett-Packard chief executive Carly Fiorina, considered to have performed well in a CNN-sponsored debate of Republican candidates on Wednesday, shot up to second place with 15 percent from only 3 percent in early September, the poll showed.

The poll was conducted among 1,006 Americans from Sept. 17 to 19, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

