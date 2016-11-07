U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waves with Gold Star Father Khizr Khan as she arrives at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton led Republican Donald Trump by 6 percentage points among likely U.S. voters in a Monmouth University poll released on Monday, a day before the U.S. presidential election.

The survey of 802 registered voters found 50 percent backed Clinton while 44 percent supported Trump, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points, the university said in a statement. Its last poll released on Oct. 17 found Clinton up by 12 points, it said.

Several other national opinion polls released earlier on Monday showed Clinton with a 3-point or 4-point advantage.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)