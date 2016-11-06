U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton winks at a supporter as she talks about climate change at a rally at Miami Dade College with former Vice President Al Gore in Miami, Florida, U.S. October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a four-point lead over Republican Donald Trump in the final NBC-Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday.

The NBC-Wall Street Journal poll showed Clinton leading Trump by 44 percent to 40 percent. Libertarian Gary Johnson was at 6 percent and Green Party Candidate Jill Stein had 2 percent.

Clinton's lead shrank from 11 points over Trump the last time the poll was conducted in mid-October, before the FBI said it was reviewing new emails in its investigation of the former secretary of state.

The poll also showed Clinton with a 12 percentage point lead over Trump - 51 percent to 39 percent - among people who have said they have voted early.

(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bill Trott)