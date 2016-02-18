Feb 18 Pope Francis's remarks on Thursday that
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is "not
Christian" due to his views on immigration sparked jokes on
social media.
The pope quickly became the top-trending topic on Twitter in
the United States after news of his comments came out around
noon EST (1700 GMT).
The leader of the world's Roman Catholics was winning the
battle on social media: Overall sentiment for Trump was
negative, while overall sentiment for Francis was positive,
according to social media analytic firm Zoomph.
The pope said that a person who thinks only about building
walls was not Christian, alluding to Trump's proposed plan to
build a barrier on the United States' border with Mexico in
order to keep out illegal immigrants.
The billionaire businessman and former reality TV star
called the pope's comments "disgraceful" and said he was proud
to be a Christian. Trump, long the leader in
national opinion polls, and five rivals face off on Saturday in
South Carolina's Republican primary.
Twitter users expressed surprise and poked fun at the
brouhaha.
"Holy smokes! Just when you think you've seen it all, war of
words breaks out between @realDonaldTrump and @Pontifex!"
tweeted David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod), President Barack Obama's
former chief campaign strategist.
"Watching Trump fight with the Pope might be the most fun
you can have with your clothes on," tweeted actor Albert Brooks
(@AlbertBrooks).
Paul Begala (@PaulBegala), a political consultant who is an
adviser to a Super PAC helping Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton, said: "How long before realDonaldTrump says the
Pope is totally broke. Doesn't own a single golf course. Never
even dated a supermodel. #Loser."
(Additional reporting by Melissa Fares; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)