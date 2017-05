A demonstrator sits in the street during a protest against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Portland, Oregon, U.S. November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cole Howard

One person was shot at an anti-Trump demonstration in Portland on Saturday as protesters crossed the Morrison Bridge, police said.

"Everyone needs to leave the area immediately," police said on Twitter, and they asked witnesses to come forward.

