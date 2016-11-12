People try to move away from a gas cloud during a protest against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Portland, Oregon, U.S. November 12, 2016. REUTERS/William Gagan

A demonstrator is detained by the police during a protest against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Portland, Oregon, U.S. November 11, 2016. REUTERS/Cole Howard

Demonstrators are expected to gather again on Saturday in cities across the United States to protest at President-elect Donald Trump and his policies, which they say will hurt their civil and human rights, a day after a protester was shot in Portland, Oregon.

Events were planned throughout the day in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, where organizers said they hoped to continue the momentum they have gained over several nights across the nation after the real-estate mogul's shock victory in the presidential election on Tuesday.

"We must unite despite our differences to stop HATE from ruling the land," New York organizers said on a Facebook event post announcing a rally and march that were to begin at noon local time at Union Square.

Hours before the demonstrations were set to begin, a protester in Portland was shot as he took part in a march across the Morrison Bridge. He is expected to live, but the suspect remains at large, police said.

Since Trump's victory, demonstrators in several cities have decried the Republican's campaign promises to restrict immigration and register Muslims, as well as allegations that the former reality-TV star sexually abused women.

"It is our time as a movement to unite and fight back against Donald Trump and what he wants to do to this country," organizers said on Facebook in announcing a rally in MacArthur Park in Los Angeles on Saturday.

As of early on Saturday morning, some 100,000 people had indicated on Facebook that they were planning to attend or were interested in the anti-Trump rallies in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, where organizers told protesters that violence and vandalism will not be tolerated.

The demonstrations so far have been largely peaceful, although in Portland protesters have smashed store front windows, sprayed graffiti and damaged cars as they clashed with police who used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

Dozens of protesters were arrested and a handful of police were injured during the protests in Portland and other cities.

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus said on Friday that anti-Trump protesters have to accept the election results.

Trump, who initially denounced the protesters saying they had been "incited" by the media, reversed course and praised them on Friday.

"Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud!" Trump said on Twitter.

Many voters were shocked by the result, after opinion polls failed to predict a win for Trump.

Security barricades now shield some of Trump's most visible properties, including the newly opened Trump International Hotel near the White House and Trump Tower in New York.

Trump's base of support in the election was the broad middle of the country, from the Heartland through the Rust Belt, with voters in states that had long supported Democrats shifting to Trump after he promised to renegotiate trade deals with other countries.

(Reporting By Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Hugh Lawson)