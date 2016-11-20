Demonstrators march during a protest against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York, U.S. November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Demonstrators arrive to Trump Tower during a protest against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York, U.S. November 19, 2016.

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to express outrage at a gathering of white nationalists celebrating U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's victory, according to media reports.

One man was injured when he emerged from the event at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center and was involved in a scuffle with several protesters, according to CNN, which posted a photo of the man with a bloody gash on his head following the altercation.

Police said no one was arrested during the protests, according to Washington television station WJLA.

A representative for Washington police could not be reached for comment late on Saturday.

Protesters chanted "fascists we will shut you down" and held signs such as "Fight Racism," video footage posted by WJLA showed.

In the days since Republican Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Nov. 8, large protests have erupted in several U.S. cities, with demonstrators decrying Trump's often inflammatory campaign rhetoric regarding illegal immigrants, Muslims and women.

Saturday's event, which took place three blocks from the White House, was organized by alternative right group the National Policy Institute, according to the New York Times.

The alternative right movement, also known as the alt-right, has opposed multiculturalism and immigration. Adherents have been known to advance anti-Semitic views.

During Trump's campaign, members of the alt-right movement expressed support for some of his proposals, which included building a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico and stepping up deportations of unauthorized immigrants.

Attendees on Saturday celebrated Trump's victory, which Richard B. Spencer, president and director of the National Policy Institute, called "an awakening," the Times report said.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Kim Coghill)