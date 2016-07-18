(Corrects headline to protestors)
By Scott Malone and Kim Palmer
July 18 Protestors for and against Trump faced
off in a plaza a few blocks from the site of the Republican
National Convention in downtown Cleveland on Monday, shouting
slogans at each other but avoiding physical confrontation.
Dozens of protestors were separated by a wall of police that
looked equal in number.
To one side of the police line at the foot of the Key Tower,
Cleveland's tallest building, demonstrators shouted, "Black
Lives Matter." From the other side came, "You're a bunch of
anarchists."
The exchanges marked the first emotionally charged
demonstration at the 2016 Republican National Convention, where
security forces are on alert for potentially disruptive
conflicts.
A combination of intense rhetoric by presumptive Republican
candidate Donald J. Trump, recent police shootings of African-
Americans in Baton Rouge and the Minneapolis area, and the
killings of police in Dallas and Baton Rouge has raised tensions
in the run-up to the convention.
Alicia Street, 31, a Black Lives Matter activist from
Ferguson, Missouri, told Reuters that police appeared to
outnumber the protesters. "We don't need all these police. This
is just free speech," Street said shortly after a group of
pro-Trump protestors left the area. "They are going to make
people afraid."
Smaller demonstrations were held elsewhere in the downtown
area. At least two protestors were seen carrying firearms. A
group of people identifying themselves as "anti-gay Christians"
shouted at a rival group. One person carried a sign that read,
"Stop being a sinner and obey Jesus."
A speaker at an anti-Trump rally was arrested, but police
said it was unrelated to the campaign.
One protest leader, Kait McIntyre, 27, said organizers from
her group had sought permission for weeks to march outside the
protest zone and only recently received it from the city.
"We wanted to get within sight and sound of the actual
convention. We wanted our voices heard," she said.
(Reporting by Scott Malone and Kim Palmer in Cleveland;
Additional reporting by Daniel Trotta in Cleveland; Editing by
Toni Reinhold)