NEW YORK, Sept 4 Republican presidential
candidate Marco Rubio said giving Puerto Rico access to U.S.
bankruptcy laws would not solve the U.S. territory's problems
and "should only be a measure of last resort," he said in an
opinion piece published Friday.
Rubio, who is in Puerto Rico at the same time that
Democratic contender Hillary Clinton is visiting, attacked the
island's politicians for having "taxed and spent too much, and
lacked the political courage and competence to pull Puerto Rico
out of economic despair."
Bills proposing that Puerto Rican municipalities be allowed
to reorganize debts under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code
have been introduced in the House and Senate but the idea has
not gathered enough Republican support to advance further.
Chapter 9 should only be a last resort "if Puerto Rico takes
significant steps to fix its budget and economic mess," Rubio
wrote.
However Clinton; former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, a
Republican; and former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley, a
Democrat, have voiced support for Chapter 9.
Rubio, a Cuban-American, said in the opinion piece that
Puerto Rico's leaders must "lead and do the difficult but
essential work of cutting spending, reining in out-of-control
big government and eliminating job-killing policies."
However, he said the next U.S. president could have a role
in reviving the island.
Rubio proposed to make low-paying work more attractive,
creating pro-family tax reform and repealing and replacing
ObamaCare. Puerto Rico should also have a federally sponsored
vote on the island over the issue of statehood, Rubio said.
"If a majority of Puerto Ricans votes yes, Congress and the
next president should respect their will and do what's necessary
to admit them as the 51st state," he said.
While Puerto Rico's residents will not be eligible to cast
presidential votes in November 2016, they have a voice in the
primaries and, as the island's economy has suffered, an
increasing number have moved to U.S. states, where they can vote
particularly Florida.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Richard Chang)