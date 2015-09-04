(Adds Clinton comments)
SAN JUAN, Sept 4 Republican presidential
candidate Marco Rubio told residents of Puerto Rico on Friday
the island needed new political leadership as it grapples with
its fiscal crisis, but protection under bankruptcy laws would
not solve the U.S. territory's problems.
"I believe the Puerto Rico government has the ability to
solve its own issues," Rubio, a Cuban-American, told a crowd in
San Juan, speaking in Spanish.
"What you need is new political leadership that has the
courage and willingness to do the right and needed reforms."
Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said in June
the U.S. territory could not afford to pay its debts, totaling
$72 billion, and called for the commonwealth to be allowed to
restructure its debts under the U.S. bankruptcy code.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, also in
San Juan on Friday, addressed a panel on healthcare, telling the
audience, "One of the challenges we face is the unfortunate
legacy of inconsistent, incoherent and inequitable treatment of
healthcare here in Puerto Rico."
Clinton, who won the most Democratic delegates in Puerto
Rico during her failed 2008 presidential bid, spoke to
healthcare professionals at a medical center, where she
discussed issues such as Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements
and called the healthcare system inequitable.
Puerto Rico's representative in Congress, Pedro Pierluisi,
introduced a bill in June to eliminate disparities in the
healthcare system, which according to Pierluisi sees Puerto Rico
receive far less in federal Medicaid funding than it would if it
were a state.
"It's just hard to justify how you can be an American
citizen in Puerto Rico and be treated differently in so many
ways from being an American citizen anywhere else," Clinton
said.
Rubio spoke in a hot and packed restaurant.
While Puerto Rico's residents will not be eligible to vote
in the November 2016 presidential election, they have a voice in
the primaries. As the island's economy has suffered, an
increasing number have moved to the U.S. mainland, where they
can vote. Nearly 1 million Puerto Ricans live in the
battleground-state Florida.
Bills proposing that Puerto Rican municipalities be allowed
to reorganize debts under Chapter 9 have been introduced in the
House and Senate but the idea has not gathered enough Republican
support to advance.
In an opinion piece earlier on Friday, Rubio said giving
Puerto Rico access to Chapter 9 would not solve the U.S.
territory's problems.
"I'm not saying that if at the end of the day (if Chapter 9)
is the only option, we shouldn't evaluate it," said Rubio. "But
I don't think it would solve the fundamental problems that the
island faces."
Rubio's position puts him at odds with Clinton, former
Florida Governor Jeb Bush, a Republican, and former Maryland
Governor Martin O'Malley, a Democrat, who have expressed support
for Chapter 9.
Rubio took an opportunity to sideswipe Clinton, saying her
plan for the island must have been "on her server and it was
wiped clean," a seeming reference to an email controversy that
is plaguing her presidential bid.
Rubio also proposed some solutions in his opinion piece,
such as making low-paying work more attractive, creating
pro-family tax reform and repealing and replacing Obamacare.
Puerto Rico should also have a federally sponsored vote on the
island over the issue of statehood, Rubio said.
"I believe Marco Rubio has given a clear explanation of how
Puerto Rico should act to improve its relationship with the
U.S.," said Jorge del Rio, a Puerto Rican who attended the
event. "He is clear on how we should solve our problem, and how
Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans should decide through a yes or no
status."
(Reporting by a contributor in Puerto Rico and Amanda Becker;
Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Toni Reinhold and Tom Brown)