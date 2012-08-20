SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Aug 19 Puerto Rican
voters on Sunday appeared headed to rejecting a pair of
constitutional amendments that would limit some defendants'
right to bail and shrink the legislature in the U.S. territory,
according to early election results.
With 53 percent of precincts counted, the "no" vote was
leading by 52.9 percent to 47 percent on the bail restrictions
and by 52 percent to 47.9 percent on a cost-saving proposal to
cut the number of seats in the legislature to 56 from 78.
A defeat on either amendment would be an upset, as a poll
published last week by El Nuevo Dia, Puerto Rico's largest
newspaper, showed broad support for both changes.
Elections officials, however, said it was too early to
declare a winner in either referendum. Polls closed at 3 p.m.
EDT (1900 GMT).
The Caribbean island's constitution contains an absolute
right to bail, and police said their efforts to prosecute
murderers were often hampered because witnesses feared being
killed by suspects who were out on bail.
The proposed constitutional amendment would let judges deny
bail for those accused of premeditated murder or killings
committed during home robberies, sexual assaults or kidnappings.
Bail could also be denied for those accused of firing guns from
motor vehicles or in crowded places or killing law enforcement
officers.
The referendums are unique in that they do not cut along
well-worn political divisions in Puerto Rico, where parties are
defined by their positions on whether the territory should
become a state or remain a self-governing U.S. commonwealth.
Both proposals had wide support among Puerto Rico's two
dominant political parties -- the New Progressive Party, which
favors pursuing U.S. statehood, and the Popular Democratic
Party, which supports the status quo.
Members of minority parties such as the Puerto Rico
Independence Party complained that shrinking the legislature
would make it more difficult for them to win seats. Critics also
said the bail restrictions would target the poor.
Seizing on the early returns, longtime Puerto Rican
Independence Party leader Ruben Berrios said the vote showed
"something distinct" in island politics.
"Regardless of the final vote, there is a new Puerto Rico
from today," Berrios said. "The leaders of the two ruling
parties supported one proposal, and the people and the Puerto
Rican Independence Party bet on another."