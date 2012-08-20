SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Aug 19 Puerto Rican
voters on Sunday unexpectedly rejected a pair of constitutional
amendments that would have limited some defendants' right to
bail and shrunk the legislature in the U.S. territory to cut
costs.
With nearly 83 percent of the precincts counted, the "no"
vote was leading 54.22 percent to 45.78 percent on the bail
restrictions and 53.45 percent to 46.55 percent on the measure
to trim the number of seats in the legislature to 56 from 78,
elections officials said.
Governor Luis Fortuno, who supported both proposals,
accepted defeat and said that limiting bail for those accused of
violent crimes would have been "an important additional tool."
"Unfortunately, it did not pass, but one has to respect the
will of the people," Fortuno said while speaking to the Basta Ya
committee of relatives of crime victims, whose group names means
"Enough."
The defeat was an upset, as a poll published last week by El
Nuevo Dia, Puerto Rico's largest newspaper, showed broad support
for both changes.
The Caribbean island's constitution contains an absolute
right to bail, and police said their efforts to prosecute
murderers were often hampered because witnesses feared being
killed by suspects who were out on bail.
The proposed amendment would have let judges deny bail for
those accused of premeditated murder or killings committed
during home robberies, sexual assaults or kidnappings. It also
would have let them deny bail for those accused of firing guns
from motor vehicles or in crowded places or killing law
enforcement officers.
About 740,000 of the island's 2.3 million registered voters
took part in the election, according to the State Elections
Commission.
The referendums were unique in that they did not cut along
well-worn political divisions in Puerto Rico, where parties are
defined by their positions on whether the territory should
become a state or remain a self-governing U.S. commonwealth.
Both proposals had wide support among Puerto Rico's two
dominant political parties -- the New Progressive Party, which
favors pursuing U.S. statehood, and the Popular Democratic
Party, which supports the status quo.
Members of minority parties such as the Puerto Rico
Independence Party complained that shrinking the legislature
would make it more difficult for them to win seats. Critics also
said the bail restrictions would target the poor.
Longtime Puerto Rican Independence Party leader Ruben
Berrios said the vote to defeat the amendments showed "something
distinct" in island politics.
"Regardless of the final vote, there is a new Puerto Rico
from today," Berrios said. "The leaders of the two ruling
parties supported one proposal, and the people and the Puerto
Rican Independence Party bet on another."