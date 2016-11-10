LOS ANGELES Nov 9 Pussy Riot punk artist Nadya
Tolokonnikova called on those angered by Republican Donald
Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election to follow her
example and channel their frustrations into art.
The Russian activist, who was jailed after performing a
protest song about Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2012,
last month released a music video about Trump called "Make
America Great Again", the name of his campaign slogan.
"If you can draw, just draw. If you can make music, make
music against the patriarchy," the 27-year-old Tolokonnikova
told Reuters in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she campaigns
for human rights in America.
"I know a lot of people right now are annoyed and are
disappointed and they can give up. It's important not to do
that. If we will be united, we can overcome it. It's not the end
of the story," she said.
Her comments came as thousands marched in cities across the
United States on Wednesday following Trump's victory over
Democrat Hillary Clinton after a controversial campaign
featuring Trump's strong rhetoric about immigrants, Muslims and
other groups.
