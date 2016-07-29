LOS ANGELES The U.S. television audience for Hillary Clinton's acceptance speech appeared smaller than the viewership of Donald Trump's address a week earlier, according to preliminary ratings data released on Friday.

An estimated 27.8 million people watched Clinton's appearance at the Democratic National Convention across six broadcast and cable networks, early Nielsen data showed. Trump had pulled in roughly 30 million from those networks.

Updated figures were expected later on Friday.

Clinton on Thursday was introduced by her daughter Chelsea before the address in which she became the first woman to accept a major U.S. party's nomination for president. She faces New York businessman Trump in the Nov. 8 election.

The final tally for Trump's July 21 address at the Republican National Convention was estimated at 32.2 million people, according to Nielsen.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)