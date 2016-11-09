Republican U.S. president-elect Donald Trump stands wife Melania and family at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak congratulated U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying the Republican victor had appealed to Americans who wanted to see the United States less embroiled in intervention abroad.

"His appeal to Americans who have been left behind – those who want to see their government more focused on their interests and welfare, and less embroiled in foreign interventions that proved to be against US interests – have won Mr Trump the White House," Najib said in a statement.

Najib said he looked forward to continuing a partnership with the United States under Trump's presidency.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)