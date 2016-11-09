* President Putin congratulates Trump on election win
* Says ready to fully restore crisis-hit U.S.-Russia ties
* Moscow hopes Trump could ease or lift sanctions
* That could help anaemic economy, Putin's re-election
By Andrew Osborn and Christian Lowe
MOSCOW, Nov 9 Russia's parliament erupted in
applause after a lawmaker announced that Donald Trump had been
elected U.S. president and Vladimir Putin told foreign
ambassadors he was ready to fully restore ties with Washington.
Moscow is hoping that improved relations could yield an
elusive prize: the lifting or easing of Western sanctions.
Rolling back those sanctions, imposed by the United States
and the European Union to punish Moscow for its 2014 annexation
of Ukraine's Crimea and support for separatists in eastern
Ukraine, could spur investment in Russia's flat-lining economy.
That might make it even easier for Putin, who is casting
around to plug holes in the state budget inflicted by low oil
prices and sanctions, to win a fourth presidential term in 2018
by allowing him to show he has returned the economy to growth.
"Clearly the chances of sanctions being lifted on Russia
have risen substantially," Charles Robertson, Renaissance
Capital's global chief economist, said of Trump's victory. "That
would improve the investment climate for Russia."
Russia's rouble currency and stocks gained on the Trump
election victory. Meanwhile, Ukraine's dollar-denominated bonds
tumbled to multi-month lows, reflecting pessimism about what a
Trump presidency means for the divided and indebted country.
Stung by what it said were false U.S. allegations of Russian
hacking and sharp policy differences over Syria, Ukraine, and
NATO, the Kremlin had been bracing for more of the same if the
White House had been won by Hillary Clinton - a politician Putin
once accused of stirring up protests against him and who state
media portrayed as an anti-Russian warmonger.
Few in Moscow had believed the U.S. Republican candidate
would win, apart from a group of Trump-supporting nationalists
who gathered in a Moscow bar decorated with a triptych of Putin,
Trump and French Front National leader Marine Le Pen.
The election was a matter for the American people, the
Kremlin said repeatedly, though Putin hailed Trump as "very
talented" during the election campaign.
In state media he was cast as a plucky political maverick.
Once it became clear he had won, state TV ran a clip of a
Russian doppelganger of Trump taunting a cowed Clinton
lookalike.
Margarita Simonyan, the boss of RT, the Kremlin's
English-language TV news channel, said she would drive around
Moscow with a U.S. flag to celebrate.
A GRAND DEAL?
Russian glee was tempered however by a recognition that
Trump's pre-election promises might be diluted, that he would
have to contend with Congress, and that better U.S.-Russia ties
promised by his White House predecessors Barack Obama and George
W. Bush had come to nothing.
There was no doubt, however, that the prospect of sanctions
relief was at the top of the Kremlin's wish list with Kirill
Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, saying Trump's
win would unlock major joint trade and investment opportunities.
Any movement on U.S. sanctions against Russia could have a
knock-on effect on EU sanctions.
The 28-nation bloc's measures have already started to look
wobbly, with some member states finding ways to circumvent them,
others saying it's time to discuss moving on and some business
groups in countries such as Germany lobbying against them.
Until Trump's win, U.S sanctions looked rock solid. But if
the business magnate signalled he was ready to do a deal that
could see them softened, EU unity would come under further
potentially game-changing strain.
A Trump victory could also pave the way for a potentially
broader U.S.-Russia deal that Moscow hopes might smooth
differences over Syria, unwind major NATO and Russian military
build-ups, and revive a moribund peace deal on eastern Ukraine.
Russia is seeking formal recognition from the world that
Crimea, part of Ukraine, is now Russian territory, something it
has only got so far apart from a handful of nations. It also
wants Kiev to do more to implement a peace deal covering eastern
Ukraine where pro-Russian separatists hold sway.
In Syria, where Russia is helping President Bashar al-Assad
fight a war with air strikes and military assistance, Moscow
wants the West to drop ideas about regime change, abandon help
for what it says are hardline Islamists, and drop talk of
possible no-fly zones.
"For Russia the key point is Ukraine. If Trump says that
America does not care about Ukraine, then that is all that
Russia wants to hear right now," Georgy Bovt, editor of the
Russkiy Mir magazine, which promotes Russian language and
culture, told Reuters.
"On Syria it will be easier to reach a deal. I think that on
Assad, Russia will be willing to compromise because Ukraine is
more important for Russia."
TOUGH TALKING
Under Obama, the prospect of co-operation on either issue
had disappeared. Under Trump, Moscow thinks there's a chance.
"I think we can suggest, with some humility, that Russia
will try to take advantage of this result," Masha Lipman, an
independent political analyst, told Reuters.
"But if we are in for any kind of rapprochement, it will
take concessions on both sides."
Much has been made in Russian and Western media of the
perceived similarities and differences between Putin and Trump,
who have never met.
Both are fond of tough talking and some Russian politicians
have suggested the pair might be able to forge a close working
relationship similar to the one the Russian leader enjoyed with
former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Trump has said he might even meet Putin before his
inauguration. Putin's spokesman said there were currently no
plans for such a meeting.
People familiar with both men's leadership styles advised
caution however, saying both were relatively thin-skinned when
it came to criticism and prone to making strong statements that
could offend one another.
Andrey Kortunov, director general of the Russian
International Affairs Council, a think-tank close to the Russian
Foreign Ministry, told Reuters the fact that Trump was an
untested politician would also be a worry for the Kremlin.
"He's a loose cannon and you never know what to expect from
him," he said.
Ironically, there were also concerns that the two men might
be too alike.
"The problem is that both of them, Putin and Trump, are
macho," Sergei Markov, a Kremlin-connected analyst and former
pro-Putin lawmaker, told Reuters.
"They could try to take the measure of each other. We can't
let that happen."
(Additional reporting by Polina Devitt, Jack Stubbs, Alexander
Winning, Katya Golubkova and Maria Tsvetkova in Moscow and
Alessandra Prentice in Kiev; Editing by Pravin Char)