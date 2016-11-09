Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland smiles as she arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

EDINBURGH Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election on Wednesday but said many would feel anxious about his victory.

"It is normal in any election for those on the losing side to feel disappointment, but today, many in America and across the world, will also feel a real sense of anxiety," Sturgeon said in statement.

Trump, whose mother was Scottish, owns two golf courses on the west and east coasts of Scotland.

He has made much of his Scottish roots, telling a Scottish newspaper earlier this year that just as he had won over Scotland, where he faced fierce local resistance to some of his development plans, he would win over the United States.

Sturgeon has long been vocal on her distaste for Trump and endorsed his opponent Hillary Clinton as recently as Tuesday.

"While this is not the outcome I hoped for, it is the verdict of the American people and we must respect it. I congratulate president-elect Trump on winning the election," she said.

