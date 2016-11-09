BERLIN Nov 9 Germany's foreign minister said on
Wednesday that U.S. Republican Donald Trump's victory in the
presidential election was not what most Germans had wanted and
added that Washington's foreign policy would no longer be as
foreseeable as it has been.
"The result is not to be underestimated. The result is
different from what most people in Germany desired. But of
course we have to accept it," Foreign Minister Frank-Walter
Steinmeier said.
"In the course of the election campaign Donald Trump has
found critical words about Europe and Germany. We must adjust to
the fact that American foreign policy will get less predictable
in the near future," he added.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)