THE HAGUE Nov 9 Dutch far-right politician
Geert Wilders said Donald Trump's victory in the U.S.
presidential election was a sign that the West was living
through a "patriotic spring" that would boost support for
populist parties in Europe like his own.
Wilders, whose anti-immigration, anti-Muslim Freedom Party
tops polls ahead of next year's parliamentary elections, said
mainstream politicians had lost the trust of voters in the West
by ignoring the issues they cared most about.
"Trump winning proved to me that people are fed up with
politically correct politicians who are concerned and involved
with issues that regard themselves but not those that are
important to the public," he said.
