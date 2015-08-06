Golf - RICOH Women's British Open 2015 - Trump Turnberry Resort, Scotland - 1/8/15US Presidential Candidate Donald Trump as he views his Scottish golf course at TurnberryAction Images via Reuters / Russell CheyneLivepic

Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum, former HP CEO Carly Fiorina and former New York Governor George Pataki, pose before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates held before the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidates (top row L-R) Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Scott Walker, Mike Huckabee, Ben Carson, (bottow row L-R) Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Chris Christie and John Kasich are seen in a combo of recent file photos. REUTERS/files

CLEVELAND Donald Trump will be at centre stage and potentially in the line of fire on Thursday as 10 leading Republican presidential candidates look for a break-out moment at their first debate on the road to the November 2016 election.

The real estate mogul, along with rivals Jeb Bush, Scott Walker and seven others, square off at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT Friday) debate in Cleveland, Ohio, that will give Americans their first look at the major Republican candidates en masse six months before the first nominating contest in Iowa.

Before the main event, seven candidates who rank lower in the polls took part in a separate daytime debate and quickly challenged Trump's conservative credentials, noting he had changed positions on abortion, healthcare and other issues.

But Carly Fiorina, a former business executive and the only woman in the Republican field, acknowledged Trump had tapped into a broad sense of frustration with Washington.

"Whatever your issue, your cause, the festering problem you hoped would be resolved, the political class has failed you," Fiorina said. "That’s what Donald Trump has tapped into."

For Trump, the first debate offers an opportunity to prove whether he has a substantive vision for the country and go beyond brick-throwing rhetoric.

His rapid rise to the top of the Republican pack in polls has earned him centre-stage status in the debate.

Trump's take-no-prisoners style of campaigning, with a penchant for incendiary remarks such as those on the war record of Senator John McCain and on Mexican immigrants, whom he branded as criminals and rapists, has also earned him a level of news coverage that has eclipsed many of his rivals.

The big question for Trump's rivals is whether they will be willing to take him on or simply stand back and hope he implodes on his own in Thursday's debate.

Leading contenders like Bush, Walker and Florida Senator Marco Rubio are likely to stress their records and vision, while others more in need of a polls boost like Ohio Governor John Kasich or New Jersey Governor Chris Christie may find value in tangling with Trump.

The Bush camp made clear the former Florida governor intends at the debate to sell his record as a conservative, tax-cutting governor. The Walker camp made similar pledges about the Wisconsin governor's aim.

Republican strategist Katie Packer said the smart strategy is to steer clear of the mud-slinging Trump.

"There's no point in fighting with a pig because you just

get dirty and you make the pig mad," she said.

"BIG BOY"

Bush, who ranks second behind Trump in most polls, told NBC News last week he had no problem going head-to-head with Trump or any other Republican candidate in the debates.

"I'm a big boy," he said. "I'll be showing up with my big-boy pants on."

Trump told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday he wants a civil debate.

“I don’t want to attack anybody and maybe I’ll be attacked and maybe not,” Trump said. "I'd rather just discuss the issues."

Most Republicans believe Trump will positively influence the debate, a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

Many rank-and-file Republicans see Trump's blunt and unpredictable style as an asset. More than two-thirds agreed that his debate appearance would challenge the establishment, while 62 percent said it would lead to more honesty, and 61 percent said it would open the party to new ideas.

The poll found about half of Republicans thought Trump's presence meant something offensive would be said, while 42 percent believed he would add comedy to an otherwise boring event. Thirty-two percent thought he would make a mockery of the political process.

Democratic candidates for the White House will hold their first primary debate in the swing state of Nevada on Oct. 13 in an encounter hosted by CNN, the party said on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Alistair Bell; Editing by James Dalgleish and Howard Goller)