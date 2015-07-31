(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, July 31 With Donald Trump sucking up
the oxygen on the campaign trail, these are stressful days for
the group of Republican candidates who, try as they might, may
not qualify for their party's first presidential debate in
Cleveland next week.
Under controversial rules laid down by debate host Fox News
and backed by the Republican National Committee (RNC), only the
10 top-polling candidates will share the prime-time stage on
Aug. 6. But which polls Fox News executives will use is unclear,
leading some candidates and campaigns to question the process.
With the Republican field the largest in history, fitting
them on stage presents an unprecedented challenge. To have all
17 Republican candidates in the 2016 race share the prime-time
stage was deemed too many to let all get sufficient time to
speak, potentially leading to a bickering family collage of
finger-pointing and fulminating.
Real-estate mogul Trump currently leads the field and, with
his out-sized personality, is getting the most media attention.
For the candidates at the bottom of the polls, being kept
out of the big event could doom their chances and even
accelerate their departure from the race.
Former Hewlett-Packard chief executive Carly Fiorina, the
only woman in the Republican field, is scrambling to reach as
many Republican voters as possible to increase her visibility in
a way that will get her on the prime-time debate stage.
It is an uphill battle and she is more likely to share the
stage with her six low-polling rivals, who are to be relegated
to an hour-long debate in an earlier time slot on Fox News that
will have fewer viewers. Her displeasure with how the debate is
being shaped was evident in a conference call she did with
supporters on Thursday.
"Look, the debate process, who knows what it is anymore?"
Fiorina said. "I mean, the rules are unclear."
Several officials from Republican campaigns said they are
concerned that Fox News has lacked clarity and transparency in
its debate preparations, and that this could provide more reason
for complaints from the seven who don't make it.
One party source said the Republican National Committee
should have insisted on having two debates instead of one, and
randomly split the field so that everyone could have some
prime-time exposure.
TOP 10 MYSTERY
Fox News relaxed one criteria this week, removing a
requirement that its debate for the low-pollers have at least 1
percent support in polling. This will allow all the announced
candidates to participate.
A Fox spokeswoman had no comment on criticism of the
selection process.
RNC chief strategist Sean Spicer wrote in a Wall Street
Journal opinion article this week that the "Republican Party
suffers from an abundance of riches" and that a way has been
found for all to get some debate time.
"Is the arrangement perfect? No. It is, however, the most
inclusive setup in history," he wrote.
Fox News has yet to identify the five polls to be considered
in choosing the top 10. A flood of new polls are expected in
coming days as news organizations and polling organizations seek
to have a say in the process.
The identities of the top 10 are to be released publicly
late on Tuesday afternoon.
The most recent Reuters-Ipsos poll identified the bottom
seven as Texas Senator Ted Cruz, former Pennsylvania Senator
Rick Santorum, Fiorina, former New York Governor George Pataki,
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and South Carolina Senator
Lindsey Graham.
The survey was done before former Virginia Governor Jim
Gilmore entered the race on Wednesday, becoming the 17th. He is
among the low-polling Republicans.
Other polls have Cruz with enough support to gain entry to
the debate and that former Texas Governor Rick Perry would miss
the cut.
Fiorina said whatever happens, she will fight on. She noted
that previous presidents like Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan had
been written off at early stages of their candidacies.
Those in danger of being cut are trying to raise their
visibility enough to push their poll numbers higher. Many are
doing TV interviews to make their case.
"You only need a bump of a couple of points and you get in.
That's the absurdity of this thing," said Larry Sabato,
political analyst at the University of Virginia.
