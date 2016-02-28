(Corrects that Whitman is CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise,
not HP Inc, in first paragraph and 6th paragraph)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK Feb 28 Meg Whitman, the head of
technology firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said that
Donald Trump was "unfit" for the U.S. presidency on Sunday, NBC
reported, and criticized New Jersey Governor Chris Christie,
whose failed presidential bid she supported, for endorsing
Trump.
Trump's insurgent campaign has riven the Republican Party,
with party leaders openly discussing how to thwart the will of
the tens of thousands of members who have voted for Trump so
far, helping him comfortably win in three of the four states
that have so far held nominating contests.
Party leaders are nervous that Trump, a billionaire
real-estate developer from New York City who deviates from some
of the central tenets of Republican conservatism, may alienate
voters if he is their candidate in the Nov. 8 general election.
He has proposed banning Muslims from entering the United States
and declined a journalist's invitation on Sunday to condemn the
Ku Klux Klan, the violent white-supremacist group.
Christie, who scrapped his own presidential bid earlier this
month, became the most prominent Republican figure to break
ranks with party leadership by endorsing Trump on Friday ahead
of this week's "Super Tuesday" contests, when voters in 11
states go to the polls.
Whitman, who was a co-chairwoman of the national finance
committee of Christie's campaign, said in a statement to NBC
News that Trump would take the country on "a dangerous journey"
and that Christie was aware of this.
"Chris Christie's endorsement of Donald Trump is an
astonishing display of political opportunism," the Hewlett
Packard Enerprise chief executive's statement said. "Donald
Trump is unfit to be president."
Earlier on Sunday, Trump was asked repeatedly if he would
unequivocally condemn the Klan and other support from white
supremacists.
"I don't know anything about what you're even talking about
with white supremacy or white supremacists," Trump told CNN's
Jake Tapper after being asked about his endorsement by David
Duke, a former Klan leader. "If you would send me a list of the
groups, I will do research on them and certainly I would disavow
if I thought there was something wrong."
Previously, Trump had seemed less uncertain about his views
on Duke. "David Duke endorsed me?" he said in a response to a
reporter. "Alright. I disavow. OK?"
Many party leaders hope U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida
will somehow overtake Trump before the party's nominating
convention in July, despite Rubio's not having won any states
and lagging behind in Trump in opinion polls.
In recent days, Rubio has taken to adopting Trump's habit of
using adolescent insults to denigrate his rival, suggesting on
Friday that Trump urinated in his trousers during last week's
televised debate and saying his face looks unappealing.
(Additional reporting by Alana Wise in Washington; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)