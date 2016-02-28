(Adds Sessions endorsement)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK Feb 28 Meg Whitman, the head of
technology firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, said on
Sunday that Donald Trump was "unfit" for the U.S. presidency,
and criticized New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, whose failed
presidential bid she supported, for endorsing him.
But, later in the day, Trump picked up another high-profile
endorsement, from U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama, a
leading conservative.
Trump's insurgent campaign has riven the Republican Party,
with party leaders openly discussing how to thwart the will of
the tens of thousands of members who have voted for Trump,
helping him comfortably win in three of the four states that
have so far held nominating contests.
Party leaders are nervous that Trump, a billionaire
real-estate developer from New York City who deviates from some
of the central tenets of Republican conservatism, may alienate
voters if he is their candidate in the Nov. 8 general election.
He has proposed banning Muslims from entering the United States
and declined a journalist's invitation on Sunday to condemn the
Ku Klux Klan, the violent white-supremacist group.
Christie, who scrapped his own presidential bid earlier this
month, became the most prominent Republican figure to break
ranks with party leadership by endorsing Trump on Friday ahead
of this week's "Super Tuesday" contests, when voters in 11
states go to the polls.
Whitman, who was a co-chairwoman of the national finance
committee of Christie's campaign, said in a statement to
reporters that Trump would take the country on "a dangerous
journey" and that Christie was aware of this.
"Chris Christie's endorsement of Donald Trump is an
astonishing display of political opportunism. Donald Trump is
unfit to be president", said the statement from Whitman, who is
chief executive and president of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and
chairman of HP Inc.
She called on Christie's donors not to follow him to Trump,
who has predominantly funded his campaign with personal loans.
Representatives of Christie and Trump did not respond to
requests for comment.
Earlier on Sunday, Trump was asked repeatedly if he would
unequivocally condemn the Klan and other support from white
supremacists.
"I don't know anything about what you're even talking about
with white supremacy or white supremacists," Trump told CNN's
Jake Tapper after being asked about his endorsement by David
Duke, a former Klan leader. "If you would send me a list of the
groups, I will do research on them and certainly I would disavow
if I thought there was something wrong."
Previously, Trump had seemed less uncertain about his views
on Duke. "David Duke endorsed me?" he said in a response to a
reporter. "Alright. I disavow. OK?"
His latest backer, Senator Sessions, has had to defend his
own controversial comments about the Klan in the past. In 1986,
he admitted during an unsuccessful confirmation hearing to
become a federal judge that he had said he thought the Klan was
"OK" until he came to believe that some members smoked
marijuana. He explained that these remarks were a joke and has
since called the Klan "destestable."
In a separate interview on Sunday, Trump also defended
posting on his Twitter account a quote sometimes attributed to
Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini. He told NBC News he did
not realize that the quote - "It is better to live one day as a
lion than 100 years as a sheep" - was associated Mussolini but
said it did not matter because it was a good aphorism all the
same.
Many party leaders hope U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida
will somehow overtake Trump before the party's nominating
convention in July, despite Rubio's not having won any states
and lagging behind in Trump in opinion polls.
In recent days, Rubio has taken to adopting Trump's habit of
using adolescent insults to denigrate his rival, suggesting on
Friday that Trump urinated in his trousers during last week's
televised debate.
Rubio and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, the only
Republican to yet beat Trump in a primary election, both
criticized Trump's reticence to speak ill of the Klan on Sunday.
"We cannot be a party that nominates someone who refused to
condemn white supremacists and the Ku Klux Klan," Rubio told a
crowd of voters in Purcellville, Virginia, MSNBC reported.
(Additional reporting by Alana Wise in Washington; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)