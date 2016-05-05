LOS ANGELES The Rolling Stones told Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump on Wednesday to stop using the band's music for his campaign after artists such as Adele and R.E.M. made the same request.

"The Rolling Stones have never given permission to the Trump campaign to use their songs and have requested that they cease all use immediately," the band's spokesperson said in a statement.

A representative for Trump's campaign did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Before his rally in Carmel, Indiana on Tuesday, Trump's campaign played The Rolling Stones' 1969 song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" at least four times.

Alongside pop and rock songs, the Trump campaign also plays Broadway show tunes and opera music ahead of rallies.

British singer Adele in February said she has not given permission for anyone to use her music for political campaigns, after Trump played her 2011 hit "Rolling in the Deep" at rallies in Iowa.

Politico magazine reported that the Trump campaign was undeterred and used Adele's James Bond theme song "Skyfall" at a rally in Little Rock, Arkansas two days after her statement.

Rockers R.E.M. lashed out at Trump for using their hit song, "It's the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" at a rally last year.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles and Ginger Gibson in Washington D.C.; Editing by Andrew Hay)