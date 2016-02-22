WASHINGTON Feb 22 Republican presidential
candidate Marco Rubio has picked Devon Energy Corp
co-founder Larry Nichols to help oversee his campaign's stance
on energy issues, Rubio spokesman Jahan Wilcox said on Monday.
Rubio, a U.S. senator from Florida, made the choice as his
campaign efforts move toward the next round of primary voting
states, including Nevada on Tuesday and then Oklahoma and Texas
on March 1, "Super Tuesday."
Nichols, who stepped down as Devon's CEO in 2012 after more
than 30 years but stayed on executive chairman, is set to fully
retire this year from the Oklahoma-based oil producer.
Like other powerful voices in the oil and gas industry,
Nichols last year echoed calls to lift a 40-year-old federal ban
on crude oil exports.
Nichols is set to host a Feb. 26 fundraiser for Rubio in
Oklahoma, a key U.S. energy state and home to significant
horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, and
in December donated $50,000 to the super PAC supporting Rubio,
according to Bloomberg News.
Nichols, 73, is active in several industry groups, including
America's Natural Gas Alliance, the National Association of
Manufacturers, the Business Industry Political Action Committee,
and the American Petroleum Institute, according to Devon's
website. He also previously led the American Exploration &
Production Council.
Before his work in the energy sector, Nichols worked as a
special assistant in the U.S. Department of Justice, the
company's website said.
Rubio is battling to be the Republican nominee for the Nov.
8 presidential election alongside front-runner and real estate
tycoon Donald Trump and fellow U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, a
key oil state.
Ohio Governor John Kasich and retired neurosurgeon Ben
Carson are also seeking the Republican nomination.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson)